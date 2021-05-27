Aviva remuneration, cutting edge medical treatments, and GDPR’s third birthday

Aviva Insurance Ireland’s total remuneration for senior executives doubled in 2020 to €4 million, a year of major change at the top ranks of the UK-owned general insurer, writes Joe Brennan.

Irish patients will not be able to access expensive cutting edge medicines without a re-think of the reimbursement model used to pay for new treatments, according to a report published Thursday. Dominic Coyle reports.

Karlin Lillington argues that GDPR, celebrating its third birthday, is maligned but it is the best protection we have.

Cantillon says the banks’pessimism has prepared them well for the post-pandemic world and outlines why C&C needs a good summer.

Irish consumers “do not plan to go wild” in their holiday spending in 2021, with one in four planning to spend roughly the same that they did in 2020, pointing to a “solid rather than spectacular” season for domestic tourism, according to a survey by KBC Bank Ireland. Laura Slattery has the details.

Buymie is to create 60 new personal shopper roles as it extends its same-day grocery delivery service to over 180,000 people in Limerick and Galway, writes Charlie Taylor.

Scandinavian energy giant, Statkraft, will seek backing for six Irish wind farms in the next round of the State’s green energy support scheme. Barry O’Halloran reports.

On our Inside Business podcast Ciarán Hancock talks to Fáilte Ireland CEO Paul Kelly and to president of the Irish Hotels Federation and director of Fitzgeralds Woodlands House Hotel and Spa in Adare, Co Limerick, Elaina Fitzgerald Kane, about the next round of reopening the country’s tourism sector .

Plans to establish a national network of more than 400 remote working hubs are well advanced with the State-backed initiative expected to launch next week. Charlie Taylor reports.

Although it kills 50,000 women and 500,000 babies globally every year and results in a further five million premature births, the medical condition of pre-eclampsia remains difficult to diagnose. Marie Boran hears how AI is helping with this.

Big tech says it is turning green, writes Ciara O’Brien, and delivering on those promises is crucial. Ciara also reviews the Huawei Band 6 smartwatch.

