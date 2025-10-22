Director who alleged company chief spent firm’s cash on housing and hiring girlfriends won’t be dismissed, court hears

Limerick-based enterprise resource planning and customer relationship management software group, HansaWorld, gave the undertakings until the case returns to court early next month. Photograph: Bryan O'Brien

A company at the centre of High Court claims that its founder spent the firm’s money providing homes and jobs for his girlfriends who had allegedly been screened through illicit websites has agreed not to take steps to dismiss a director who made the allegations.

Limerick-based enterprise resource planning and customer relationship management software group, HansaWorld, gave the undertakings until the case returns to court early next month.

Jennifer O’Carroll, chief operations officer (COO) was given the undertakings in response to claims she made about the manner in which the group’s CEO and majority shareholder, Karl Bohlin, has been running the business and what she considers is his “extravagant personal spending” using company funds.

“Since spring, Mr Bohlin has been primarily concerned with his love life and finding a girlfriend. He has described it as his highest priority,” she said.

She claimed Mr Bohlin used the company human resources “to screen the girls from various illicit websites for suitability”.

Over recent months, she said, he has “insisted on hiring these ladies even if they are not suitable candidates” to positions in the company and insisted on using the firm’s funds to lease houses for them, including one in China and another in Dubai.

Ms O’Carroll, who is in her early 40s and lives in Limerick, is seeking orders that HansaWorld Ireland Ltd, HansaWorld Holding Ltd and HansaWorld Inc Ltd lift her suspension as director and company secretary and stop alleged interference in her role as COO.

Last week, Mr Justice Brian Cregan granted Ms O’Carroll permission to serve proceedings on HansaWorld following an application with only the O’Carroll side represented.

The matter returned on Wednesday when Gary McCarthy SC, for Ms O’Carroll, said the parties had agreed to adjourn the matter to allow the defendants file replying affidavits.

They have given undertakings not to take steps to dismiss her from the firm in the interim, counsel said.

Lawyers for the defendants are awaiting instructions in relation to her removal as a director, he said.

Mr Justice Cregan adjourned the matter to November.