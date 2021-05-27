Scandinavian energy giant Statkraft to seek backing for six Irish wind farms

Scandinavian energy giant Statkraft will seek backing for six Irish wind farms in the next round of the State’s green energy support scheme.

The State is offering up to €2 billion in support to electricity generators over the next decade through the Renewable Energy Support Scheme (RESS) in a bid to meet 2030 carbon-reduction targets.

Statkraft, one of several big players lured here by the scheme, plans to seek support for six wind farms around the Republic that will generate a total of 320 mega-watts of power at full capacity.

Generators get guaranteed prices through the scheme once they qualify through auctions that favour cheaper, more efficient, projects.

All electricity customers pay for the RESS through a public service obligation levy on their bills.

Statkraft is preparing to bid for the six wind farms in the next auction, set for the final quarter of this year or the opening three months of 2022.

The company says that the 320mw for which it is seeking support will be the biggest bid of any wind energy developer in the Republic.

Donal O’Sullivan, Statkraft head of development, said all six had planning permission and offers of connection to the national electricity grid.

“Once the auction concludes, we envisage that construction work will start in 2022 for the successful projects,” he added.

The group is seeking tenders from wind turbine and other equipment suppliers ahead of building the power plants.

The wind farms are in counties Offaly, Kildare, Laois, Carlow and Westmeath.

Norwegian state-owned Statkraft plans to build both onshore and offshore renewable energy plants in the Republic.