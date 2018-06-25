AIB seeks €5.8m summary judgment order against Dublin solicitor

Allied Irish Bank is seeking a €5.8 million summary judgment order against a Dublin solicitor.

The application is against John Reid and arises from money allegedly outstanding on foot of loans advanced between 2004 and 2010. It is claimed the money was advanced to finance property investment as well as finance for the O’Rourke Reid law firm, of which Mr Reid is the principal.

The bank says it initially demanded repayment of monies in 2012 and, following negotiations, some monies were repaid after the parties entered into settlement agreements in respect of the alleged debt.

AIB alleges Mr Reid breached the terms of settlement agreements entered into in 2012 and 2014 and that the latest breach occurred in early June.

Demand

AIB issued a demand for the amounts it says are due and owing but claims Mr Reid has failed to satisfy its demand for repayment.

It says the settlement agreements provided, if any breach of the agreements occurred, the matter would be re-entered in court and admitted to the Commercial Court list.

Its application to admit the action to the fast track court list was not opposed when it came before Mr Justice David Barniville on Monday. The judge said he was satisfied to admit the case and adjourned it to next month.