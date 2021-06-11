Ballymaloe agrees deal to enter Canadian food market

Ballymaloe Foods, the Cork-based maker of relishes and sauces, is to begin selling in Canada. The company a struck a distribution deal with CBF Imports, which will see seven its products on the shelves of small chains and independent food stores across Canada.

Ballymaloe Foods’ entry into the Canadian market comes a year after their arrival in Australia with a listing in Coles Supermarket. The company’s products, headlined by its popular Ballymaloe Relish, are now stocked in more than 10 countries worldwide including Germany, Singapore and the United Arab Emirates.

Maxine Hyde, the general manager of Ballymaloe Foods, said with Canada being a hub for Irish emigrants it is the perfect next market to bring their products to.

“Increasingly we get messages from people asking if our products are available in Canada and with this partnership, we are excited that we can finally tell people yes,” she said.

“Many Irish people have travelled far and wide with a jar of Ballymaloe Original Relish in their suitcases and without this love for our brand, expanding into export markets wouldn’t be possible, so thank you to all our customers,” she added.

Last year Ballymaloe Foods announced that Ballymaloe Relish would be available to purchase in 120 Coles stores across Australia. In 1990, Yasmin Hyde began producing Ballymaloe Relish in her kitchen, using her mother, Myrtle Allen’s, recipe and the company now produces its product from kitchens located in Little Island, Co Cork.