Former Press Up group entity secured €8.6m writedown

Joanne Hunt has the top tips for saving money on your car insurance. Photograph: Getty Images

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A company that previously formed part of the hospitality group Press Up had €8.6 million of liabilities owed to the Revenue written down as part of an examinership process last year, newly filed accounts show.

The Workman’s Club Limited, which entered examinership in May 2025, was part of the former Press Up hospitality group founded by Paddy McKillen jnr and Matt Ryan.

Cheyne Capital, a long-standing finance partner of Press Up, took control of the group as part of a debt-for-equity swap in 2024 and has since rebranded the chain as Eclective. Killian Woods has the details.

The Government is expected to miss its target of delivering 300,000 new homes by 2030 by more than 120,000 units, consulting firm Deloitte has warned.

The company’s latest Crane Survey report suggested the Government would fall short by between 123,400 and 136,100 homes largely because planning permissions were “not keeping pace”.

The report, which tracks construction activity in the Republic, estimates that 40,000 new homes will be completed this year. Eoin Burke-Kennedy reports.

British Ambassador to Ireland Kara Owen on current Anglo-Irish relations, trade opportunities, and the possibility of a Brexit reversal Listen | 39:03

Are you paying too much for insurance? The average premium is up a whopping 18 per cent since 2022, according to Central Bank figures. There are few household bills where we would tolerate this jump. You can suck it up, or take action to lower your quote, and actuaries have the inside track. Joann Hunt hears their top tips for saving money,

Europeans are afraid – very afraid – of their dependence on foreign digital technology.

A recent poll by the Bertelsmann Foundation finds almost three-quarters of European Union (EU) citizens worry that critical digital services “could be remotely disabled by actors outside Europe”.

The same overwhelming majority think it important Europe should have “control over key digital technologies”. Martin Sandbu wonders if the EU is finally getting serious about the issue.

Work Q&A: I’m working for my company for over four years now. I noticed the maternity policy covers three months of maternity benefit top-ups to match my full pay. After this, the top-ups are reduced by half for three months.

I understand the statutory requirement in Ireland is 26 weeks, but this doesn’t specify that it should be full or half pay.

I should also mention that the HR team of my employer is based in the UK. Can I please request any advice on this topic and how best to approach this with the HR team?

Jack White answers your work-related questions.

The long-awaited, and at times highly contentious, redevelopment of the site of the former Ormond Hotel on Dublin’s Ormond Quay Upper may finally have moved closer to becoming a reality some 20 years on from its closure.

Having remained a closely guarded secret at the time of its off-market sale for €12 million by Malaysian-based Monteco Holdings earlier this year, the identity of the historic hotel site’s new owner has now been confirmed by The Irish Times as being Belfast-born developer Paddy McKillen snr. Ronald Quinlan reports.

Having served as the home in Greystones of gourmet food retailer Donnybrook Fair for almost two decades, Grattan Court, a large mixed-use complex on the outskirts of the north Wicklow town, is being offered for sale through agent BDM Property at a guide price of €3.25 million, writes Ronald Quinlan.

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