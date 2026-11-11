US envoys Kushner and Witkoff to meet Zelenskiy in Dublin this week

US envoy Jared Kushner speaks following a meeting between Ukrainian and Russian officials in Abu Dhabi. Photograph: Altaf Qadri/AP

US envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff will travel to Dublin this week to meet Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Kushner announced the plan following US-mediated talks between Russia and Ukraine in Abu Dhabi.

He said he will travel with Witkoff to Moscow on Thursday to meet president Vladimir Putin to “go over what was discussed today and try to make progress on some of the issues that we discussed.”

Kushner said they would then fly to Dublin to meet Zelenskiy to “debrief with him and further explore some of the ideas that we came up with today”, he said.

Zelenskiy will be in Dublin at the European Political Community summit, alongside other EU leaders.

Officials at the talks between Russia and Ukraine in Abu Dhabi said the sides have agreed a large exchange of prisoners of war.

“One of the positives is we agreed that we’re going to have the biggest humanitarian release of prisoners, which we’re going to finalise the numbers tomorrow,” Kushner, US president Donald Trump’s son-in-law, said after the two days of talks ended.

Vladimir Medinsky, the head of the Russian delegation, and Rustem Umerov, who led Kyiv’s delegation in Abu Dhabi, confirmed the planned exchange.

Hopes were low for any major breakthrough in the first meeting in nine months between the delegations. Russia and Ukraine have from time to time swapped prisoners during their nearly five-year war.

A co-ordination meeting before the trilateral talks between Russia and Ukraine mediated by the US in Abu Dhabi. Photograph: Altaf Qadri/AP

US officials say they are determined to revive Washington’s peace efforts that so far have failed to deliver significant results.

The context of the negotiations has changed since the last meeting in February in Geneva.

The Trump administration has to reckon with Democrats, who could demand more support for Ukraine, taking over the US Congress in January following the US midterm elections.

Also, Russia’s wartime economy is under heavy strain, and Ukraine is reeling from devastating aerial attacks on its power grid.

Umerov said Kyiv’s delegation is expected to meet later with European officials.

Moscow does not want European countries, which are concerned about Russia’s conduct and broader intentions on the Continent, involved in the direct negotiations.

However, representatives of European governments, the European Union and Nato were in Abu Dhabi and were consulting with the Ukrainian delegation, officials said.

Zelenskiy said Tuesday’s session was “constructive and quite substantive”.

Security guarantees also were discussed, he said. However, Russia and Ukraine have shown no sign of a willingness to compromise on their demands.

US secretary of state Marco Rubio called the meeting “very productive,” while cautioning that a breakthrough on stopping the war will take time.

The Abu Dhabi talks are being held against the backdrop of continued fighting on the front line, where little territory has changed hands this year.

Meanwhile, both countries are battering each other with long-range missiles and drones.

Overnight, Russia struck the southern Zaporizhzhia region and the eastern city of Kharkiv, wounding seven civilians and damaging property.

Russia’s defence ministry said that air defences shot down 627 Ukrainian drones overnight, 150 of them over the region around St Petersburg, according to the regional governor Alexander Drozdenko.

He said that the drones started a fire at the port of Ust-Luga, one of the main facilities for Russian oil exports, injuring three workers. – AP