Maxol to accelerate EV charging investment as profit jumps 22%

Maxol CEO Brian Donaldson: 'With BEV sales on the rise, we will support motorists making the transition to electric vehicles with the further expansion of our charging network in 2027 and 2028.' Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill / The Irish Times

Maxol said it plans to accelerate investment in electric vehicle (EV) charging facilities under an ongoing €175 million investment programme after the largest Irish family-owned fuel and forecourt retailer reported that its pretax profit jumped 22 per cent last year.

The company, which is owned by more than 20 third- and four-generation descendants of its founders William and James Gowan McMullen, said its profit before tax and exceptional items rose to €40.6 million in 2025 even though sales only inched 1.1 per cent higher to €795 million.

Maxol invested €56.7 million in its retail network last year, as part of a €175 million investment programme spanning 2023 to 2027 that is focused on site acquisitions and developments, food and car wash innovation, technology and customer services, according to a statement on its performance last year.

Founded in 1920, Maxol is behind 249 forecourts on this island of Ireland, 124 of which are company owned, with 125 supplied under the Maxol brand and operating as independent dealer-owned sites. The group employs 85 people directly and says it supports 1,300 jobs indirectly across its network.

Having previously taken a “measured approach” to the development of it EV charging network, Maxol said it is now preparing to accelerate investment in charging infrastructure.

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Maxol’s existing ultrarapid EV charging hubs and stand-alone chargers are located at sites in Dublin, Meath, Kildare, Galway, Cork, Wexford, Antrim, Derry and Down. With battery EVs (BEVs) now representing more than 27 per cent of the new car market in Ireland, group chief executive Brian Donaldson said the company was reviewing investment in charging infrastructure in line with improving market demand.

“With BEV sales on the rise, we will support motorists making the transition to electric vehicles with the further expansion of our charging network in 2027 and 2028,” said Donaldson. “The challenges around grid capacity, access to power and planning remain, but there is a clear role for forecourt operators in providing reliable, accessible and convenient charging facilities.”

Following the launch of Maxol’s freshly-prepared meal and grocery online delivery service earlier this year, a more recent focus has been the national roll-out of the programme to 51 Maxol stores, it said. The service is a partnership with Denmark-based food tech company Noahs.

Maxol also confirmed that it is extending its exclusive alliance with Dunnes Stores and by year end, eight Maxol stores will offer premium ingredients and meal solutions from the Simply Better and Dunnes Stores food ranges, as well as a selection of wines.