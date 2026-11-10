Drinks sector could develop export potential with judicious policy supports

Get the latest business news and commentary from our expert business team in your inbox every weekday morning

With the right policy supports, the Irish alcohol drinks sector could further develop the export potential of Irish beer, whiskey and other spirits. Ciarán Hancock has the details from an Indecon report for the industry.

Are you a landlord or self-employed, or do you have deposits abroad? Fiona Reddan offers some tips to save money this tax year in our Your Money feature.

In our Q&A, a reader married her husband, a widower, in 2014 and because he had already retired from his job in local government, she is not eligible to claim half his pension if he predeceases her. Can anything be done about this? Dominic Coyle offers a view.

In his media column, Hugh Linehan says RTÉ must explain why its podcast strategy contradicts its own values.

More than two-thirds of employers on the island believe workers with the skills they need can be found on the other side of the Border, but just a third are confident they can manage the cross-Border tax challenges involved. Mark Hennessy has the details.

Can Jensen Huang survive as Nvidia’s chief executive after spy scandal? Michael Acton of the FT reports.

Irish house prices are rising 14 per cent faster than incomes, or double the EU average, notes Cantillon, who argues that this means the housing problems we face are unlikely to abate any time soon.

British Ambassador to Ireland Kara Owen on current Anglo-Irish relations, trade opportunities, and the possibility of a Brexit reversal Listen | 39:03

On a related topic, Cantillon pores over the latest construction PMI data from AIB, which offers little by way of good cheer for the Government on residential activity and the building of important infrastructure.

If you’d like to read more about the issues that affect your finances, try signing up to On the Money, the weekly newsletter from our personal finance team, which will be issued every Friday to Irish Times subscribers.