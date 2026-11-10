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Oil prices dip below $90 on hopes of military de-escalation in US-Iran war

Trump said on Monday ⁠he plans to hold off on new military strikes against Iran for the time being

Brent crude falls below $90 a barrel for first time since August. (Photo by Loic VENANCE / AFP via Getty Images)
Brent crude falls below $90 a barrel for first time since August. (Photo by Loic VENANCE / AFP via Getty Images)
Tue Nov 10 2026 - 09:312 MIN READ

Oil prices fell below $90 a barrel on Tuesday for the first time since August after US President Donald Trump downplayed the need for additional military ​action against Iran “at this point,” easing fears of sustained supply disruptions from the Middle East.

Trump said on Monday ⁠he plans to hold off on new military strikes against Iran for the time being after ‌appeals ‌from countries ​in the region, including from Qatar’s prime minister in White House talks.

Trump, in a Reuters interview and a later appearance in the White House press briefing ⁠room, said he plans to keep ​up a naval blockade in the Strait of Hormuz ​for now.

“The market continues to prioritise President Trump’s more conciliatory tone toward Iran since the midterms,” said ‌Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade.

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“While ​attacks on shipping around the Strait of Hormuz are still occurring, they have not escalated in ⁠a way that has forced a fresh risk ⁠premium into the ​market,” he said.

On the supply side, OPEC oil output rose in October, a Reuters survey found, led by gains in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Iraq despite continued constraints on exports.

Brent has retreated more than 22 per cent from the six-month high of $118 it touched on October 30th as fears that Trump might step up attacks on Iran following the US midterms have eased, however there is still concern shipping could be disrupted.

Elsewhere, Russian and Ukrainian officials planned to meet on ​Tuesday for two days of US-brokered talks — their first since February — after ​Trump suggested last week that a broad peace deal was possible in their four-and-a-year-old war and could incorporate Europe’s security.

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