Collapsed HSE ventilator contract, leprechaun economics runs amok

Medical devices company Narooma continues to take steps to recover a multimillion-euro sum from the HSE over a collapsed ventilator contract during the Covid-19 pandemic. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

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Killian Woods has the latest on medical devices company Narooma’s dispute with the HSE over a collapsed ventilator contract during the Covid-19 pandemic. In newly filed accounts, the company says it is still taking steps to recover a multimillion-euro sum from the health service.

Killian also reports that Peter Thiel-backed artificial intelligence (AI) company Cognition has established a presence in Ireland, with its new Dublin subsidiary made the data controller for users of its coding platform called Devin.

Popular Dublin food venue Fallon & Byrne has been acquired by the owners of Rosie & Jim, which produces breaded chicken products for retailers. Ciarán Hancock reports.

Meanwhile, Ireland’s corporation tax receipts are back in the European frame as the EU scrambles to put together a budget package for the next seven years. The State’s revenues are now so enormous, writes Cliff Taylor, that they are attracting way more international attention than the Government would like.

Speaking of unwanted attention, Eoin Burke-Kennedy writes in his latest column that the Irish economic leprechaun is running amok in Europe more than a decade after Paul Krugman coined the term. There’s a strong case to be made for removing Irish GDP from the EU’s statistics altogether.

In the aftermath of the cyberattack on SuperValu this week, Agenda takes a deep dive into the realities of cybersecurity in the era of artificial intelligence. It’s not a matter of if companies will be attacked, one expert tells Ciara O’Brien, but when.

From humble beginnings working as a lounge boy in Madigan’s Pub in Donnybrook, Dublin 4, during the late 1970s to now serving as chief executive of the Irish Hotels Federation, Paul Gallagher has experienced the length and breadth of the industry. The former general manager of Buswells Hotel sits down for a wide-ranging interview with Stephen Conneely.

British Ambassador to Ireland Kara Owen on current Anglo-Irish relations, trade opportunities, and the possibility of a Brexit reversal Listen | 39:03

Senior Irish technology investor Brian Long has left investment group Atlantic Bridge, a company he cofounded in 2004 and also led, to set up his own tech fund in the United States. Ciarán Hancock has the story.

The debt of developing countries rose to a record $9.4 trillion (€8.36 trillion) last year, according to the World Bank. The interest being paid on this debt also rose to the highest rate since the 1980s, it said. Eoin Burke-Kennedy reports.

Virgin Media Television, which has lobbied in recent times for access to State funding for its news content, posted a second consecutive year of operating profit last year despite falling revenues stemming from continuing decline in spot advertising.

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