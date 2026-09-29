Use of AI on the rise in workplaces, says PwC

Almost half of workers said they expect the use of AI tools in their jobs to increase over the next 12 months. Photograph: Getty Images

Adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) among Irish workers continues to rise, but the pace of growth has slowed, and a skills divide is beginning to emerge, new research has found.

The PwC 2026 Ireland Workforce Hopes and Fears study found that access to learning and development resources has declined, leaving the majority of workers at risk of being left behind. That comes despite the accelerating pace of change in the workplace.

More than 1,000 Irish workers took part in the survey, which included nearly 50,000 people globally and covered the latest trends and challenges in the workplace.

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Less than half of Irish workers said they have access to necessary learning and development, below the global figure of 51 per cent and down from the 57 per cent that was recorded in 2025. More than half – 56 per cent – said they were confident in their ability to learn new skills and 73 per cent said they feel ready to adapt to new ways of working.

AI use, meanwhile, has risen 8 percentage points. More than half of the Irish workforce said they had used AI in the past 12 months, below the global average of 64 per cent.

More than one-quarter said they expected AI to transform their roles over the next three years.

Despite this, 57 per cent of Irish workers said they were very confident about their job security, with economic volatility a bigger concern than the impact of AI.

“At a time when Irish and global workers are feeling the pressure of heavier workloads and constant change, those using AI regularly are reporting higher levels of confidence, ambition and optimism,” said Laoise Mullane, director, workforce consulting and AI adoption lead, PwC Ireland. “The leadership challenge is to build on that momentum without creating a divide between those who are forging ahead with AI and those who risk being left behind, ensuring the benefits of AI are felt across the workforce.”

Almost half of workers said they expect the use of AI tools in their jobs to increase over the next 12 months, with the use of AI making them feel energised and empowered, and confident rather than fearful.

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The majority of those who have used AI said it improved the quality of their work and more than half feel it increased their creativity and value to their employer.

The survey also revealed some of the pressures facing Irish workers. Only a quarter said they have money left over at the end of the month, a fall of 13 percentage points year-on-year. Two-thirds are concerned that the cost of living concerns have affected their motivation, relationships with other workers and physical ability to work in the past 12 months.

“The positive message is that Irish workers are ready to adapt. The challenge is turning that readiness into action,” said Rebecca McCann, senior manager, workforce consulting with PwC Ireland. “By investing in technology and workforce capability together, organisations will be better placed to translate AI adoption into meaningful value.”