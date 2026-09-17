Lowflo to create 150 jobs as it targets international expansion

Leak detection company Lowflo Sustainable Water Management is planning a big expansion of its business, adding almost 150 new jobs by 2030.

That will bring the total number of people employed at the Irish-owned company to 200 across Ireland and Lowflo’s international markets. The jobs will be in specialist water services, engineering, technology, operations and business support.

Lowflo, which has been in business for 20 years, currently employs 54 people at its base in Dublin. The company provides specialist water management services and technologies to help organisations reduce water loss, improve network efficiency and strengthen the resilience of critical water infrastructure. It works with utilities, local authorities and organisations across industries such as healthcare, pharmaceutical manufacturing, commercial development and data centres.

The announcement came as Lowflo officially opened its new headquarters, which will continue to be a key part of its future growth.

“This new headquarters gives us the platform to accelerate our growth, expand our capabilities, develop new services and create high-quality jobs as we enter the next chapter for Lowflo,” said chief executive Charles Dwyer.

“As demand for water continues to increase, and network leakage continues to challenge water utilities and businesses, we want to invest in our people, technology and expertise so that we can continue helping our customers reduce water loss and build stronger, more resilient water networks.”

The news was welcomed by Minister for Enterprise, Tourism and Employment, Peter Burke.

“Lowflo’s continued investment in Ireland and plans to grow its workforce to 200 employees is a strong vote of confidence in our economy and our skilled talent base,” he said. “As the company marks 20 years in business, this expansion is a significant achievement and reflects the strength of an Irish company that has continued to innovate and grow. Lowflo’s work in sustainable water management is particularly important as we seek to use our natural resources more efficiently and build a more sustainable economy.”