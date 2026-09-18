Former Paddy Power chief calls for draconian tax on online casinos

Stewart Kenny was chief executive of Paddy Power from 1988 to 2002. Photograph: Aidan Crawley

The co-founder and former chief executive of Paddy Power bookmakers has called on the Minister for Finance to levy a 40 per cent tax on online gaming and casino businesses, which he said posed a “significant danger”, particularly to young men, and served “no public good whatsoever”.

In a letter, co-signed by several addiction specialists, Stewart Kenny described online slot machines and casino games as “the crack cocaine of gambling”.

These games were being heavily marketed here as “harmless fun” when they were anything but, Kenny said, while claiming that international gaming companies were taking advantage of Ireland’s “lenient” tax regime.

The UK government recently increased its remote gaming duty, which applies to profits from online gaming, from 21 per cent to 40 per cent.

Ireland takes a different approach to taxing these companies, applying a 23 per cent VAT rate to their gross gambling yield.

“As an absolute minimum, it is necessary that the Irish Government immediately follows the example of the UK and introduces a new minimum levy of 40 per cent on gross gambling yield for online casinos,” Kenny’s letter said.

“We believe in subsequent budgets the online casino taxes should be raised further to mirror taxation levels on tobacco, which are close to 80 per cent.”

Kenny was chief executive of Paddy Power from 1988 to 2002. He resigned from the board in 2016, accusing the company of profiteering from gambling addicts online. Since retiring he has become a critic of the gambling industry’s tactics.

Paddy Power’s parent company Flutter, which also owns Betfair in the UK and FanDuel in the US, is the world’s largest gambling and online gaming company.

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Kenny’s letter is co-signed by Prof Colin O’Gara, clinical professor of psychiatry at University College Dublin; Dr Frank Houghton, principal investigator of the Tobacco, Alcohol and Gambling Research Group at Technological University of the Shannon; and Niall McNamee, a former Offaly county footballer and recovering problem gambler.

There is growing evidence to suggest that gambling companies are using traditional sports betting “as a Trojan Horse or a gateway, to lure gamblers from sports betting to their more addictive online casino and slot machine operations”, the letter said.

Online slot machines and casinos are much more profitable than traditional forms of gambling such as horse racing as they require little or no manpower and can operate 24 hours a day, it added.

Gaming and gambling sites have proliferated in Ireland over the past 10 years with the gambling spend and online advertising rising in tandem.

The letter was accompanied by a report from Dublin City University economist Tony Foley that examined the evolution of onling gambling in the UK, which it concluded was fast “becoming a reality in Ireland”.

The UK gambling market is now dominated by online casino games and slot machines, with an estimated £84 billion (€97 billion) a year gambled on online slot machines alone.

“Put simply, Ireland has become a magnet for these online casinos who concentrate marketing spend here rather than in other, higher-tax markets,” Kenny’s letter said.

“Online casinos pose a significant danger especially to younger men, who often do not fully understand the risks of actions they take,” it added, while noting that that there was growing evidence that gambling addiction is now a major cause of suicide and self-harm.