Company linked to Paddy McKillen jnr discloses ownership of properties around Workman’s Club

The firm behind the Workman's Club and a number of other Dublin venues was placed into examinership last year. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill / The Irish Times

A company connected to Paddy McKillen jnr that recently bought back the Workman’s Club in Dublin has disclosed it owns a number of buildings surrounding the pub on Wellington Quay and in Temple Bar, new records show.

The Workman’s Club and the adjacent restaurant Bison Bar were controlled by McKillen jnr through his hospitality group Press Up until the firm’s London-based lender Cheyne Capital took over the group as part of a debt-for-equity swap in 2024.

Lolapop Limited, which has listed McKillen jnr as its only director, bought back the businesses that trade as Workman’s Club and Bison Bar earlier this year for an undisclosed fee from Eclective, the new brand for the Press Up hospitality group.

New Land Registry records have disclosed for the first time that Lolapop Limited also owns a number of properties in the vicinity of Workman’s Club.

In February 2026 new filings confirmed the company has ownership of 10, 11 and 12 Wellington Quay, the buildings from which Workman’s Club and Bison Bar trade.

Further records created in February show Lolapop Limited also owns 9 and 10 Essex Street East, two buildings that face on to the street behind the Workman’s Club and contain cafes Indigo & Cloth and Joy of Chá.

Before February no ownership records for these buildings were listed on the Land Registry.

A separate record from February 2023 already showed Lolapop Limited owned 9 Wellington Quay. A cafe called Hyper Goat trades from this building but has announced it will close and relocate later this month.

Business lender Capitalflow, which is owned by Dutch digital bank Bunq, has been listed as holding a charge over each property on Wellington Quay and Essex Street East.

The Dean Hotel Group, in which McKillen jnr was a major shareholder and which was sold to Lifestyle Hospitality Capital in 2024, previously owned The Clarence Hotel that neighbours the Workman’s Club.

A spokeswoman for McKillen jnr said Lolapop Limited has “owned these buildings for years”, but did not confirm when they were acquired. She said the only recent change involved Lolapop Limited taking back control of the lease for the Workman’s Club.

She declined to comment on how much McKillen jnr paid Eclective to buy back the Workman’s Club.

Lolapop Limited, which has listed McKillen junior as its only director, has not published a set of financial accounts since it was incorporated in 2023.

In the year it was established, Paddy McKillen snr’s Isle of Man-based holding company Keillan Limited injected €7.1 million into the firm. Keillan Limited is also listed as Lolapop Limited’s only shareholder.

Before McKillen jnr completing the deal to buy back the Workman’s Club and Bison Bar, the businesses were part of an examinership process.

In May 2025 an examiner was appointed to Workman’s Club Limited following a court petition on behalf of Eclective Hospitality Group after it confirmed it was unable to pay its debts as they fell due.

The process impacted 12 Eclective Group venues, including the Workman’s Club, Bison Bar, Angelina’s, Peruke & Periwig and the Vintage Cocktail Club.

The company exited the process in August 2025 as part of a restructuring deal that involved a €2.5 million cash injection into the firm by a vehicle controlled by Cheyne Capital.

McKillen jnr’s deal to buy back Workman’s Club has come as the businessman faced a bankruptcy summons, the first step in bankruptcy proceedings, initiated by lender Herbert Street Finance over an alleged €2.1 million debt.

McKillen jnr, who has denied the existence of any debt over €20,000, has sought to set aside the summons that were issued last January. In May Judge Liam Kennedy heard McKillen jnr’s application for dismissal of the bankruptcy summons and reserved his decision on the matter.