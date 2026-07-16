Plans for padel courts at Mount Pleasant tennis club stall

Plans for padel courts at a tennis club in Ranelagh, Dublin 6 that faced objections from independent television producer Jane Gogan and food writer Susan Jane White, have been stalled. Photograph: Jacob Langston/The New York Times

Plans for padel courts at a tennis club in Ranelagh, Dublin 6 that faced objections from independent television producer Jane Gogan and food writer Susan Jane White, have been stalled.

Ms Gogan – wife of broadcaster and author, Eamon Dunphy – and Ms White were just two of a large number of Mount Pleasant Square residents to object to plans by Mount Pleasant Lawn Tennis Club for the three padel court scheme.

Last month, Dublin City Council granted planning permission but reduced the scale of the proposal by omitting one of the padel courts.

Architect, Elliott Dunn on behalf of Mount Pleasant Lawn Tennis Club told the council that “a new padel facility will allow the club to diversify and engage further with the local community due to Ireland’s rapid adoption of the world’s fastest growing sport”.

The proposal has now been stalled after the Mount Pleasant Square Residents Association lodged an appeal against the green light with An Coimiúsin Pleanála (ACP).

In the appeal, planning consultant for the residents Kevin Hughes said that the padel courts would “irreparably compromise the amenity of every dwelling located in Mount Pleasant Square and many residents on Ranelagh Road”.

Mr Hughes claimed that frequent noises from the padel courts undoubtedly affect the enjoyability of a nearby park “and could cause disturbances for dogs, whom may be triggered or scared by the loud and impulsive noises”.

The appeal lists Ms Gogan and Ms White as two of the 37 residents who lodged objections when the application was before the council.

The appeal also lists 20 households based at Mountpleasant Square supporting the appeal but the list doesn’t include the names of Gogan or White.

Ms Gogan shares a home with husband Eamon Dunphy at Mount Pleasant Square.

In her objection when the application was before the council, Gogan claimed that the proposal “would result in unacceptable impacts on traffic, parking, residential amenity, light pollution, wildlife, and the historic character of the area”.

On the noise impact from the padel courts, Gogan said due to the very proximity of the proposed courts to existing homes, the development “would result in unacceptable noise disturbance and loss of residential harmony”.

In her objection lodged with the city council, Susan Jane White claimed that the noise impact of three padel courts “cannot be underestimated on the 55 homes on the square”.

An acoustic report submitted with the application stated that the proposal would not give rise to significant adverse noise impacts on nearby residential homes.