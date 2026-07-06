Tributes paid to Martin Naughton as Jervis centre plans to tackle vacancy

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Renowned businessman Martin Naughton, who made significant contributions to many charities and peace on the island of Ireland, died on Friday.

Those who knew the man and worked closely with him tell Killian Woods why Naughton was regarded as “an absolute gentleman”.

Killian Woods also reports on a bid by Jervis Shopping Centre to address its high vacancy rate within the property by converting a long-empty store into a restaurant.

Owners of the centre have told Dublin City Council the former Forever 21 unit on the first floor, which was vacated by the brand in 2018, has been difficult to re-let.

In his latest column, John FitzGerald says the State must not miss an opportunity to ensure large investments in utilities and housing contribute to a reduction in net indebtedness.

Pat McDonagh grew Supermac’s from one store in Ballinasloe into a €300 million empire, but tells Killian Woods he feels the fun has gone out of business.

In an opinion piece, UCD associate clinical professor and clinical lead with Dedalus Ireland Conor Shields writes about the importance of understanding who will own Ireland’s national electronic health records considering this data is one of the most valuable assets held by the nation.

Pilita Clark writes about the trend of “signature scents” in the offices of Wall Street and questions if perfumed-workplaces are really high up on employees’ priority list.

Dominic Coyle answers a question about the new customs duty coming into force and how it will apply to a reader’s habit of buying roasted coffee beans from the UK.

Denis Byrne, admiral of Royal Cork Yacht Club, talks to Tony Clayton-Lea about never having a credit card and the extravagance of his sailing habit.

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