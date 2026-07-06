Business Today Newsletter

Tributes paid to Martin Naughton as Jervis centre plans to tackle vacancy

Pat McDonagh interview; Pilita Clark on ‘signature scents’ in offices

Martin Naughton, who has died aged 87, started Glen Dimplex in 1973. Photograph: Alan Betson
Martin Naughton, who has died aged 87, started Glen Dimplex in 1973. Photograph: Alan Betson
Business Today

Business Today

Get the latest business news and commentary from our expert business team in your inbox every weekday morning

Killian Woods
Mon Jul 06 2026 - 08:192 MIN READ

Renowned businessman Martin Naughton, who made significant contributions to many charities and peace on the island of Ireland, died on Friday.

Those who knew the man and worked closely with him tell Killian Woods why Naughton was regarded as “an absolute gentleman”.

Killian Woods also reports on a bid by Jervis Shopping Centre to address its high vacancy rate within the property by converting a long-empty store into a restaurant.

Owners of the centre have told Dublin City Council the former Forever 21 unit on the first floor, which was vacated by the brand in 2018, has been difficult to re-let.

READ MORE

What’s that smell in the office?

Why are we paying €3 charge for online shopping items that are not subject to customs duty?

We need to know who will control our health data when records are digitised

State must ensure an adequate return on assets

In his latest column, John FitzGerald says the State must not miss an opportunity to ensure large investments in utilities and housing contribute to a reduction in net indebtedness.

Pat McDonagh grew Supermac’s from one store in Ballinasloe into a €300 million empire, but tells Killian Woods he feels the fun has gone out of business.

In an opinion piece, UCD associate clinical professor and clinical lead with Dedalus Ireland Conor Shields writes about the importance of understanding who will own Ireland’s national electronic health records considering this data is one of the most valuable assets held by the nation.

Pilita Clark writes about the trend of “signature scents” in the offices of Wall Street and questions if perfumed-workplaces are really high up on employees’ priority list.

Dominic Coyle answers a question about the new customs duty coming into force and how it will apply to a reader’s habit of buying roasted coffee beans from the UK.

Denis Byrne, admiral of Royal Cork Yacht Club, talks to Tony Clayton-Lea about never having a credit card and the extravagance of his sailing habit.

If you’d like to read more about the issues that affect your finances try signing up to On the Money, the weekly newsletter from our personal finance team, which is issued every Friday to Irish Times subscribers.

News Digests

News Digests

Stay on top of the latest news with our daily newsletters each morning, lunchtime and evening