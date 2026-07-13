Paulus Willem Heemskerk at Fennor Estate in Slane, Co.Meath, where the Dutchman has invested in a vineyard. Photograph: Chris Bellew / Fennell Photography

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The Irish unit of US tech firm PTC paid just $151,000 in corporation tax here last year, even though its profits soared to $240 million. Killian Woods has the details.

The Irish Association of Pension Funds (IAPF) is seeking support for the creation of an Irish-focused investment fund, arguing that pension portfolios have shifted too far away from domestic assets over recent decades.

Irish investments now account for just 3 per cent of the €145 billion held in occupational and private pension schemes, down from a majority of assets in schemes before the turn of the millennium. Joe Brennan reports.

“We’re aiming for 90,000 bottles by 2029,” Dutchman Paulus Willem Heemskerk tells Killian Woods as he walks him through his €4 million investment in a vineyard in Slane, Co Meath.

Dominic Coyle looks in his Q&A column at a query from a reader asking how capital gains tax applies to a jointly owned holiday home when one spouse dies.

In her column, FT columnist Pilita Clark has lost count of the times she’s heard moderately talented bootlickers in the workplace who rise remorselessly through the ranks while bullying juniors with abandon. But treating colleagues badly might not be quite as helpful as some of the worst offenders think.

SYS Financial, the fast-growing financial broking group founded by former Tipperary hurler Tony Delaney, said it has acquired Galway-based advisory firm Q Financial in a deal that adds €120 million of assets under advisement to the business. It means SYS now has total assets under advisement (AuA) of €1.12 billion. Joe Brennan has the details.

The number and sophistication of fake online ads are increasing all the time, putting Irish consumers at risk of fraud. In our Opinion piece this week, Áine McCleary, group chief customer officer at Bank of Ireland, suggests three ways in which scammers could be tackled by regulators.

Who wants to tax a billionaire? FT columnist Soumaya Keynes takes a lighthearted look at the arguments for and against on an issue that is raging in both France and California.

In Me & My Money, singer/actor Camille O’Sullivan tells Tony Clayton-Lea about paying €4,500 “for my vintage 1962 Volvo Amazon car, originally owned by Mary Black”.

Why is Nvidia, the world’s most valuable company, cheaper than chocolate? Stocktake offers a view.

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