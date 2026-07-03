Dundrum Town Centre operator seeks to close off popular shopper route

Dundrum Town Centre is one of the largest shopping centres in the State. Picture: Enda O'Dowd

Dundrum Town Centre’s owner has sought to close off a popular route used by shoppers that connects the centre to the cinema and restaurant area.

In a submission to Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council, representatives for retail property firm Hammerson said the unit previously occupied by Golden Discs has been “compromised by the thoroughfare”.

It added that it needed to close the route to “avoid delays in letting” the unit.

The application has come as Dundrum Town Centre prepares for the opening of Zara Home in the shopping centre, which would be its first store in Ireland.

Zara owner, Inditex has begun hiring staff ahead of the launch of the new store in Dundrum Town Centre.

The store vacated by Golden Discs earlier this year has one entrance from the main shopping centre and a separate route into the unit from the rear, which links it to another part of the centre that contains Movies at Dundrum and several restaurants.

Hammerson’s submission to Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council has proposed the installation of a new wall at the rear of the unit, preventing entry or exit at the cinema and restaurant end of the store. It has also proposed building a fire door into the new wall.

BMA Planning, acting on behalf of Hammerson, said previous tenants had raised concerns about complications they faced while trading from the unit due to the two entrances into the store.

“The previous tenancies of this unit have experienced difficulties with the casual thoroughfare through their premises which has proven to impact negatively on their businesses rather than benefit,” the representatives for Hammerson said.

They added prospective tenants have told them the currently vacant unit “is compromised by the thoroughfare”.

Hammerson has asked if an exemption certificate can be given to Hammerson for these works, which would avoid the requirement for planning permission and “avoid delays in letting of the unit in question”.