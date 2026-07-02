Dole buys Swedish fresh food business

Dublin-headquartered fruit and vegetable giant Dole has bought a business in Sweden that boosts its presence in Europe’s Nordic region, the company said on Thursday.

New York-listed Dole, formed in 2021 through the merger of Dublin-based Fyffes offshoot, Total Produce with Dole Food Company, produces and sells fresh produce around the world.

The group confirmed on Thursday that its subsidiary, Dole Nordic, has closed a deal to buy the fresh produce division of Swedish business, Greenfood AB.

The move will expand Dole’s presence across Sweden, Finland and the wider Nordic region, said a statement.

The deal includes a 26,500 sq m distribution facility for fresh products in Helsingborg, Sweden, Dole noted.

This will provide it with a base for investing in “next-generation” warehouse technology, including automation, robotics, inventory management and logistics, the company predicted.

Niels Klem Thomsen, chief executive of Dole Nordic, said the business was pleased to welcome Greenfood fresh produce staff to the organisation.

He noted that the merger would strengthen Dole’s Nordic platform.

Dole sells its products in more than 85 countries, according to Thursday’s statement, while it has operations in 30.

The group also announced this week that it had completed the sale of its port and port operations in Guayaquil, Ecuador to TIL Switzerland, which it announced late last year.

The deal will realise around $75 million (€65.5 million) cash for the fruit and vegetable group after costs and adjustments, according to a statement.

Regulators approved the deal in recent weeks. Dole intended to complete the sale around the end of the second quarter of this year.

Announcing the deal in December, Dole said that would continue to use the Ecuadorean port under an agreement with the buyer to provide this service, including the loading and unloading of containers.

The group recently reported that revenues in the three months to the end of March rose 11.6 per cent to $2.4 billion.

Net income for quarter was $37.7 million, down from $44.2 million during the same period in 2025, partly due to lower operating income and higher tax charges.