Lanas poised for growth as it appoints new chief corporate development officer

Irish-headquartered healthcare technology company Lanas has hired its first chief corporate development officer.

Rob Hutcheson will take on the role as the company develops its acquisition strategy to expand its healthcare technology offering across international markets.

“The products already support healthcare organisations across multiple markets, and there’s a significant opportunity to build on that through strategic acquisitions,” Hutcheson said. “I’m looking forward to working with founders, management teams and investors to identify technologies that strengthen our capabilities, expand our offering and help solve real healthcare challenges.”

Hutcheson’s, new role will see him lead global corporate development strategy st Lanas, working with founders, management teams and investors to identify potential complementary technologies.

“Rob brings deep healthcare technology and M&A experience and will play an important role as we identify and acquire complementary technologies that strengthen our offering and create greater value for customers,” said Howard Beggs, chief executive of Lanas. “By combining strategic acquisitions with strong in-market expertise, we can support innovative solutions for clinicians and healthcare providers, including here in Ireland. ”

Launched in November 2025 after global private equity company TA acquired Irish healthtech company Clanwilliam in a $450 million deal, Lanas builds, acquires and grows products used across primary care, community care, pharmacy, specialist care and care platforms. The company has a committed M&A funding packet of €100 million.