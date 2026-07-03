World Cup 2026: Ronaldo actually plays well, but Ramos is Portugal’s hero

Cristiano Ronaldo runs from the bench to celebrate Gonçalo Ramos' late winner for Portugal against Croatia in Friday's World Cup clash in Toronto. Photograph: Cole Burston/AFP via Getty Images

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It was deja vu all over again for Portugal, as Gonçalo Ramos replaced Cristiano Ronaldo and put his country through in the knockouts of the World Cup, with a 2-1 win over Croatia.

Ramos scored a hat-trick after being drafted in for the superstar in 2022’s knockout stages, and this time he scored a wonderful late header to set up an all-Iberian clash with Spain in Dallas next week.

That wasn’t the full story though, as Ronaldo actually played decently, dispatching a penalty and scoring a lovely goal that, alas, was just offside. Roberto Martinez would be pulling his hair out about his striker situation if it weren’t for one obvious issue.

If Igor Matanovic were bald though, this game would have gone to extra-time, since it was his supposed header-on that resulted in Croatia’s equaliser being ruled out deep in injury time. The many, many replays of the incident failed to clearly show the ball glancing off his curtains, but the tech inside the ball and Matanovic himself agreed there had been a touch: “Honestly, I felt a small contact with my hair,” he admitted afterwards.

Mikel Oyarzabal did the business for Spain, notching a double in their 3-0 win over Austria, with the other goal coming, almost unbelievably, from Tottenham’s Pedro Porro. One of the pre-tournament favourites, Spain put together their first performance to suggest they are a genuine contender at this World Cup.

That said, they shouldn’t get too much credit for beating a pretty nothing team in Austria. Additionally, Lamine Yamal still hasn’t quite hit top form this summer, but his matchup against Nuno Mendes in the Round of 16 should still be one of the best duels of the World Cup.

Switzerland won their game against Algeria 2-0, naturally including a goal from Breel Embolo, who we presume has never played club football and appears out of thin air at the sound of the Swiss anthem. Their star man at this tournament, Johan Manzambi, continued his excellent form by setting up that goal with a brilliant run, dangling the ball out for the defenders and then whipping it away, before squaring it neatly for Embolo.

A minute into the second half and Switzerland got their second, thanks to some truly terrible defending by Algeria. That means the Swiss will be playing the winner of Saturday’s Colombia-Ghana game in a bid to at least equal their best ever finish at a World Cup: the quarter-finals.

Results:

Round of 32 – Spain 3 (Oyarzabal 36, 89, Porro 66) Austria 0

Round of 32 – Portugal 2 (Ronaldo 68, Ramos 90+4) Croatia 1 (Perisic 53)

Round of 32 – Switzerland 2 (Embolo 10, Ndoye 46) Algeria 0

Goal of the day: Johan Manzambi has been one of the breakout stars of the tournament for Switzerland, with three goals and an assist so far. His powerful and direct running on the ball was a constant threat to Algeria, even if it didn’t always work out. It certainly did here though. His solo work left Embolo with a simple tap-in finish, which kicked off a routine win for the Swiss.

Moment of the day: Today we learned more about the harrowing case of Danny Murphy’s old cat Bob, and his abduction by postal workers. On today’s episode, Bob, who ran into the back of a Royal Mail van when we last saw him, reappears after being lost for nearly two months. But something is different; somehow Bob has changed. Just as quickly as he arrives, Bob is gone again, apparently to live with a “friend’s parents in Preston”, which is presumably the northern English equivalent of sending old Fido off to a lovely farm to live with some caring new owners. Unless we hear more on this cold case in the next few days, we shall just have to assume the worst.

Picture of the day: Mikel Oyarzabal always seems to get things right for Spain, but he definitely should not have told Gavi and Marc Cucurella that he’s ticklish.

Mikel Oyarzabal falls to the ground in celebration of his second goal as Spain ease past Austria in the World Cup Round of 32. Photograph: Charlotte Wilson/Getty Images

Question of the day: Spain’s goalkeeper Unai Simon broke the record for longest time without conceding a goal in the World Cup (519 minutes), but which Italian goalkeeper previously held the record?

Coming up today:

Round of 32 – Australia v Egypt (7pm Irish time, RTÉ 2 and BBC)

Round of 32 – Argentina v Cape Verde (11pm, RTÉ 2 and UTV)

Round of 32 – Colombia v Ghana (2.30am, RTÉ 2 and UTV)

Elsewhere in sport: Shane O’Donnell is hoping to bow out in style in the next few weeks, but before then the Clare hurler spoke out about the dangers of high tackles in the sport. In rugby, Ireland kick-start their Nations Championship campaign on Saturday morning against Australia.

Then in athletics, Rhasidat Adeleke returns to the track overnight on Friday, but Sonia O’Sullivan warns that she may not be firing on all cylinders after her prolonged injury absence.