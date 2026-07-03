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‘Leprechaun economics’ may have been a gross oversimplification of the Irish economy when Paul Krugman coined the term a decade ago, but few can argue with the absurdity of using GDP to measure Ireland’s economy given the impact multinationals have on that number. Still, it is true that for many analysts outside the country GDP remains the favoured shorthand, even if the Irish Government itself along with the Central Statistics Office say the figure is not useful. So to that end the revised GDP figure for the first quarter of the year - it contracted 7.1 per cent compared to the 12 per cent originally estimated - remains a staggering one and will no doubt impact EU GDP data overall. Eoin Burke-Kennedy has the story.

In the interview of the week, Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary speaks to Barry O’Halloran about his plans for the airline, and where he sees it in a decade’s time.

Smoking may be broadly in decline for years, but nicotine consumption continues. In Agenda, Mark Paul looks at how the tobacco industry has switched focus to the likes of vaping and nicotine pouches. Is it really cleaning up its act?

BDO UK and BDO Ireland are on track to complete their merger this weekend, with the combined firm planning to double the size of its workforce in the Republic to more than 1,100 over the next five years, according to senior partners. Joe Brennan reports.

Peter’s Pub, one of Dublin’s best-known venues, returned to profit the year it was acquired by the O’Malley family. As Killian Woods reports, it comes after the pub was acquired for a reported €5 million in July 2025 by the family behind the O’Malley Pub Group, who own Dublin venues including The Yacht in Clontarf, Fagan’s in Drumcondra and The Old Stand on Exchequer Street.

Dublin’s Craic Den comedy club will move to a new, permanent home later this year after its operators successfully applied to turn the former Token arcade bar on Queen Street in Dublin 7 into a purpose-built comedy theatre operating seven nights a week. Ian Curran has the story.

National Asset Management Agency (Nama)chief executive Brendan McDonaghsaid on Thursday he still does not know what role he will go back to in the National Treasury Management Agency, even though it is only weeks before his organisation is wound down. Joe Brennan watched the hearing.

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