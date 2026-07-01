Rising living costs weigh on Irish holiday spending plans, survey finds

Some 58% of consumers planning a holiday will go abroad this year, of whom 60% said they were doing so to experience better weather. Photograph: Bryan O'Brien

There is little evidence of a strengthening in holiday spending trends among Irish consumers this summer, a new survey has indicated, with the “cumulative increase” in living costs over recent years weighing on spending plans.

In its latest consumer sentiment report, the Irish League of Credit Unions (ICLU) said almost half of consumers expect to spend the same amount as last year or more on their main holiday.

This is largely unchanged from last year, said economist Austin Hughes, who compiled the report, which is based on a representative sample of 1,000 adults in Ireland.

“Though somewhat improved from the results seen in 2023 when cost-of-living pressures were building dramatically, there has been no pronounced trend strengthening in planned holiday spending through 2025 and 2026,” he said.

The results suggest the “cumulative increase in living costs through recent years, coupled with current uncertainty, is weighing on the feelings and the finances of Irish consumers”.

Hughes said the survey results add to the evidence that Ireland has a three-tier consumer economy, split between “the comfortable, the coping, and the clinging-on”.

[ Targeted supports more critical amid a gradual economic slowdownOpens in new window ]

While half of consumers said they expect to spend the same or more on their main holiday, one in six said they will cut back, and one in five said they cannot afford a holiday at all, Hughes said.

This broadly matches the split of Irish consumers into those three tiers, he said.

The survey also indicates that some consumers plan to make drastic changes to their holiday spending plans, according to the report.

Has the Irish building sector got themselves hooked on Government subsidies? Listen | 39:58

“Of the 25 per cent of consumers who say they will spend more on their main holiday this year, just over half plan to increase their spending by more than 10 per cent,” Hughes said. “Similarly, of the 16 per cent who plan to cut back, more than half say the reduction will be greater than 10 per cent.”

In some instances, this probably reflects “pronounced changes” in household financial circumstances, the economist explained. “In other cases, the spending shift may be driven by major life events. These variations remind us that not all consumer behaviour mechanically follows the fortunes of the macroeconomy.”

[ Look under the hood. There are ‘echoes of 2006’ in the Irish economyOpens in new window ]

Meanwhile, the survey indicates that some 58 per cent of consumers planning a holiday will go abroad, of whom 60 per cent said they were doing so to experience better weather.

Overall, consumer sentiment rebounded again in June after falling between March and April, according to the ILCU survey.

Hughes said sharp swings in consumer sentiment in the Republic and elsewhere in recent months have been “largely driven by changing perceptions” around the immediate impact of the Iran war on energy prices.

While there has been an easing of those concerns of late, the prospect of a lasting peace deal in the Middle East remains uncertain, he said.

Consequently, consumer sentiment is lower than it was at the start of the year, before the initial US-Israeli strikes on the Islamic Republic and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Both the Economic and Social Research Institute and the Central Bank of Ireland have lowered their forecasts for Irish consumer spending this year, with elevated energy prices expected to squeeze incomes throughout the year and bleed into other areas of the consumer’s basket.