Prime residential development site in Rathgar at more than €6m

The site, at the corner of Kenilworth Square South and Rathgar Avenue, is well positioned

A prime residential development opportunity has come to the market in the heart of Rathgar village, quoting in excess of €6 million.

The former Murphy & Gunn Hyundai dealership, at the corner of Kenilworth Square and Rathgar Avenue in Dublin 6, last came to the market in 2021 quoting €8.5 million. At the time, a feasibility study prepared by Ferreira Architects suggested the site could accommodate a scheme of 90 apartments, subject to planning permission.

This time around the site, which extends to about 0.8 acres and no longer includes 45 Kenilworth Square, is being offered to the market by Knight Frank and benefits from planning permission for the demolition of all structures on site and the development of 19 residential units across a mix of houses, apartments and duplexes.

The proposed scheme includes a three-bedroom plus large study mews house of about 270sq m (2,901sq ft); three four-bedroom mid-terrace houses of about 184sq m (1,983sq ft); and one four-bedroom end-of-terrace house of about 182sq m (1,956sq ft). The scheme includes seven ground-floor, two-bedroom apartments, ranging from about 71sq m to 73sq m (769 to 789sq ft), and seven three-bedroom duplexes of about 126sq m (1,356sq ft).

The site, at the corner of Kenilworth Square South and Rathgar Avenue, is well positioned within a 500-metre walk of Rathgar village, with Rathmines village 1km away.

The area benefits from a wealth of amenities, with Palmerston Park and Bushy Park all nearby. Castle Golf Club and Milltown Golf Club are within 2km. The site is close to schools including Sandford National School, Sandford Park, The High School, Alexandra College and Gonzaga College. It is also convenient for University College Dublin.