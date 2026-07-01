Experienced Irish executive Paul D’Alton dies aged 75

Paul D’Alton was formerly chief financial officer with Bank of Ireland.

Well-known Irish corporate figure Paul D’Alton has died at the age of 75.

D’Alton’s family confirmed he died in the Blackrock Hospice on June 29th following an illness.

During his career, D’Alton held senior roles at large Irish companies including Aer Lingus, Bank of Ireland and Waterford Wedgwood, which was behind the Waterford Crystal brand.

In 2020, he was appointed interim chief executive of insurer FBD Holdings as it sought a replacement to succeed Fiona Muldoon.

A spokeswoman for FBD said he made a big contribution to the company.

“Everyone at FBD Insurance was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of our former Interim CEO, Paul D’Alton. Paul made a significant contribution to FBD during his time with the business, providing thoughtful leadership and wise counsel,” she said.

“He was held in great affection by colleagues across the organisation, remembered not only for his professionalism and commitment, but also for his warmth, kindness and generosity of spirit. Our sincere condolences are with Paul’s family, friends and all who had the privilege of knowing him.”

D’Alton spent three years between 1989 and 1991 as chief financial officer of Aer Lingus before joining Bank of Ireland.

He led the bank’s finance division for 10 years and exited his role as chief financial officer of the company in 2001 “to pursue a range of business interests”.

In 2004, he became chief financial officer of Waterford Crystal and china maker Waterford Wedgwood. He left a year later to become chief financial officer of a start-up designing a system to measure greenhouse gas emissions called AgCert International.

D’Alton stepped in briefly as FBD’s interim chief financial officer in 2015 and then returned to the company in 2020 for a short period as chief executive.

At the time, chairman Liam Herlihy said that D’Alton was “highly regarded in the investment community and as a former FBD colleague”.

D’Alton is survived by his wife Anne, and children Gavin, Jane and Eve.