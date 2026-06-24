Shane Lowry signs multiyear partnership with US medtech group Stryker

Golfer Shane Lowry has signed a multiyear partnership with US-headquartered medtech group Stryker.

The deal, which was announced in advance of the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut, sees Lowry named as a sponsored brand ambassador for the company’s joint replacement division.

Stryker, which manufactures medical and surgical devices, employs around 56,000 people worldwide, including more than 5,000 in Ireland, mainly out of Cork, making it one of the largest medtech employers in the State.

Stryker branding will appear on Lowry’s kit from the Travelers event onwards.

The partnership forms part of a broader global campaign, with Lowry featuring across media, digital and education activity for the group’s joint replacement business.

Stryker said Lowry will share a “deeply personal story”, highlighting the “critical role” caregivers play in supporting loved ones through joint pain, surgery and recovery.

Lowry’s father, Brendan, a former All-Ireland winner, has had knee and hip replacement surgery. Stryker said Lowry brings a “unique perspective”, having seen first-hand the impact joint pain has both on patients and their families.

“Watching my dad in pain because of his hip and knee was as hard as anything I’ve come across on the course,” Lowry said.

“You want to help but it’s not always clear where to start. I’ve learned that asking the right questions, finding the right doctor and simply being there along the way can make a big difference.”

Stryker said Lowry would help “elevate the role of caregivers” and encourage a “more proactive engagement” in the “joint replacement journey” in a global campaign spanning media, social channels and educational initiatives.

“We know joint replacement is more than surgery – it’s a personal journey that affects both patients and the people who support them every step of the way,” said Katherine Truppi, president of Stryker’s joint replacement division.

“Shane’s story brings that perspective to life in an authentic and meaningful way that we hope can help more people.”

The Stryker deal follows a partnership between Lowry and Consello, the advisory firm led by Declan Kelly agreed earlier this year.