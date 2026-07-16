Number of children admitted to hospital with brain injuries after e-scooter crashes up 50%

Under legislation that came into effect in May 2024, e-scooter users must be 16 or older and obey a speed limit of 20km/h. Photograph: Bryan O'Brien

The number of children and young people admitted to hospital with traumatic brain injuries following e-scooter incidents has increased by 50 per cent, according to figures from Children’s Health Ireland (CHI).

There were 1,130 attendances to emergency departments at CHI from January 2021 to August 2025 due to e-scooter-related injuries.

A dozen children were admitted to CHI at Temple Street under the neurosurgery team with traumatic brain injuries sustained in e-scooter crashes between June 2024 and May 2025.

There was then a 50 per cent increase in admissions since June 2025, with 18 children admitted between June 2025 and May 2026. At least seven more have been admitted since then, CHI said on Thursday.

Under legislation that came into effect in May 2024, e-scooter users must be 16 or older and obey a speed limit of 20km/h.

Before this law was introduced, CHI said only one child had been admitted to hospital with a brain injury due to an e-scooter crash. Almost 40 have been admitted since.

“This summer, across CHI emergency departments, it is estimated that one to two children with e-scooter-related injuries present each day,” a statement from CHI said.

“This has significantly increased the workload of paediatric emergency medicine teams, both in terms of the volume of patients and the complexity of injuries being treated.”

CHI said the injuries sustained by children range from major trauma cases to fractures, head and neck injuries, facial injuries, concussions and lacerations.

Of the 30 children admitted to CHI with traumatic brain injuries related to e-scooter incidents between May 2024 and June 2026, all had evidence of bleeding within their skull or brain and 97 per cent sustained skull fractures.

Almost all the children in question (97 per cent) were not wearing helmets at the time of the incident. Just over half (53 per cent) required emergency neurosurgery.

Dr Irwin Gill, consultant paediatrician in neurodisability at CHI, said: “When we talk about the dangers of e-scooter injuries, the measure of harm cannot be limited to whether a child lives or dies.

“Many of the children we care for spend a long time in hospital accessing surgical care, medical care and rehabilitation, and are left with life-changing brain injuries as a result of their e-scooter crashes that can result in permanent physical, sensory and cognitive disabilities.”

Gill said children who sustain these injuries “may require lifelong rehabilitation and ongoing support from their families and the State, and which in some cases can never be fully undone”. He said preventing these injuries “must be a public health priority”.

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Earlier this week, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said he was “leaning towards” a total ban on e-scooters as the Dáil discussed the issue following incidents resulting in deaths and serious injuries.

Garda Commissioner Justin Kelly on Tuesday said he agrees with calls for a ban on e-scooters, saying society would be “better off” without them.