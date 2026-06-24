Business

Phibsborough Shopping Centre redevelopment gets green light from planners

Regeneration will create 150-room nine-storey hotel in Phibsborough Tower and new 141-bed student housing block

Phibsborough Shopping Centre which will be redeveloped to include a hotel and student housing under a plan approved by Dubin City Council. Photograph: Aidan Crawley
Phibsborough Shopping Centre which will be redeveloped to include a hotel and student housing under a plan approved by Dubin City Council. Photograph: Aidan Crawley
Gordon Deegan
Wed Jun 24 2026 - 15:182 MIN READ

Dublin City Council has given the green light to plans for the refurbishment and extension of Phibsborough Tower and its change of use to become a nine-storey 150-bedroom hotel.

The development by Stormborn Capital Acquisition Three Limited also includes a purpose-built student accommodation block over five to nine storeys, providing 411 bedspaces.

The overall scheme involves the regeneration of Phibsborough Shopping Centre, Phibsborough Road, and No’s 345-349 North Circular Road, Dublin 7, and adjacent lands.

The council concluded that “the enhanced mix-use redevelopment, along with the redeveloped Dalymount Stadium will also help serve the needs of the surrounding catchment, providing a range of retail, commercial, cultural, social and community functions that are easily accessible by foot, bicycle or public transport in line with the concept of the 15-minute city”.

READ MORE

Andy Burnham will have to be brave if he wants to get Britain’s economy growing again

Well-known housebuilders pay €1.6m for famed Lamb Doyle’s pub

Corrib Oil pays €3.2m for Waterford city service station

Dublin social housing investment guiding at €6.25m offers buyer 4.88% yield

Stormborn Capital Acquisition Three Limited is part of the Dublin-based property group, Twinlite, which purchased the Phibsborough Shopping Centre last September.

The proposed development comprises three blocks, the third of which will be a four storey building incorporating residential and retail/restaurant uses.

A 61-page council planner’s report which recommended granting permission said the new residents – the student population and hotel visitors – would add footfall to the local commercial streetscape and the key urban village area in general, adding to the vitality and viability of the area.

Underlining the scale of the scheme, the council is requiring the developers to pay a combined €3.09 million in planning contributions towards public infrastructure and the Luas Cross City Scheme.

In a submission on behalf of local community arts group, Phizzfest CLG, Marian Fitzpatrick told the council the proposal “represents a significant opportunity to revitalise a site that has suffered from decades of neglect and underinvestment at the heart of Phibsborough”.

A cover letter from JSA Planning, on behalf of the applicants, said a key component of the proposal was the delivery of “a significant public realm strategy, including a new civic plaza and pedestrian route linking Phibsborough Road and North Circular Road, which will also serve as a primary arrival space for the soon to be redeveloped Dalymount Park”.

  • From maternity leave to remote working: Submit your work-related questions here

  • Listen to Inside Business podcast for a look at business and economics from an Irish perspective

  • Sign up to the Business Today newsletter for the latest new and commentary in your inbox

Gordon Deegan

Gordon Deegan

Gordon Deegan is a contributor to The Irish Times
Business Today

Business Today

Get the latest business news and commentary from our expert business team in your inbox every weekday morning