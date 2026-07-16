Circle K Ireland appoints Paul Dixon as managing director

Forecourt and convenience retailer Circle K Ireland has appointed Paul Dixon as managing director of its Irish business.

Dixon, who has worked with Circle K for nine years, will take up the role on August 1st. He takes over from Ciara Foxton, who was appointed senior vice president of operations for Circle K Mid-Europe and Asia last month.

Currently director of business-to-business, mobility and sales (BMS) with the company, Dixon will head up a business that employs more than 2,300 people with a network of over 420 locations across the island of Ireland.

Prior to joining the BMS team in 2025, he was retail director of operations for Circle K, overseeing Circle K’s 170 company-operated locations across Ireland.

“Circle K has continued to evolve its offer to meet the changing needs of our customers, from food, coffee and convenience to fuel, EV charging and alternative fuels,” Dixon said.

“I look forward to building on that momentum, supporting the continued development of our people, working closely with our retail partners and continuing to deliver great experiences for customers across our retail and commercial businesses.”

Circle K is Ireland’s biggest forecourt operator and also runs stand-alone retail shops in Dublin city centre locations.