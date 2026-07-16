UK government urges Fifa investigation over Malvinas banner during Argentina players’ celebration

Argentina's midfielder Giovani Lo Celso adjusts a banner reading "The Malvinas belong to Argentina" after winning the 2026 World Cup football tournament semi-final match between England and Argentina. Photograph: Jewel Samad/AFP/Getty Images

British prime minister Keir Starmer has said he supports the idea of Fifa investigating Argentina players who displayed a banner touting their country’s claim to the Falklands Islands after their World Cup semi-final win against England, Downing Street has said.

Starmer, who watched the match while travelling to Ukraine by train for the final overseas trip of his premiership, endorsed a call by Peter Kyle, the business secretary, for Fifa to investigate what rules may have been broken.

After Argentina’s 2-1 win in an occasionally fractious match in Atlanta on Wednesday, some players held up a banner that said: “Las Malvinas son Argentinas”, using the country’s term for the South Atlantic islands.

Argentina face Spain in Sunday’s final. Asked who Starmer would be supporting, his spokesperson said: “The PM wishes both teams well for the final, especially Spain.”

Asked who Starmer would be supporting, his spokesperson said: “The PM wishes both teams well for the final, especially Spain.” Photograph: EPA

Asked for Starmer’s reaction to the sign, the spokesperson added: “The World Cup might not be ours, but the Falkland Islands definitely are. Our position is unchanged. Self-determination rests with the islanders and our commitment to the Falklands will never waver.

“More broadly, potential action is a matter for Fifa, but it’s been a fantastic World Cup and we’ve said throughout that politics should stay out of football.”

Earlier on Thursday, Kyle told the BBC that the banner was “an egregious violation of the rules of not having political activity as part of the football”.

[ ‘Pure football cowardice’: English media react to World Cup semi-final defeat by ArgentinaOpens in new window ]

He added: “The World Cup has one of its central tenets that politics is separate from football. That is now a matter for Fifa. I expect Fifa to do its investigation thoroughly.”

The British prime minister’s spokesperson said Starmer endorsed Kyle’s comments urging Fifa to investigate.

As to whether Thomas Tuchel should consider his position after England were comprehensively outplayed for long sections of the match, the spokesperson said this was a matter for the England head coach.

“Thomas Tuchel and his team have taken us deep into the tournament this World Cup, giving us thrilling matches against teams like Mexico and Norway that people in England will never forget, and he thinks that the team have represented England wonderfully, both on and off the pitch.”

The semi-final was predicted as potentially likely to inflame disagreements over the Falklands. A 1982 war after Argentina invaded the islands killed more than 900 people.

Argentina has complained that HMS Medway, a Royal Navy vessel, went through its national waters without permission while sailing from the Falklands to Chile this month.

Starmer’s spokesperson said the UK rejected this. “We notified the Argentinian government in advance of HMS Medway undertaking a routine logistics visit to Chile between July 5-8th to support British A

ntarctic Survey operations, which will deliver essential stores and supplies to sustain scientific research in Antarctica.

“The Royal Navy always operates in full compliance with international law and the transit from the Falkland Islands to Chile was carried out via the most direct practicable practical route, considering operational safety and weather factors to ensure timely delivery.” - Guardian

[ ‘Malvinas are Argentinian’: World Cup holders celebrate win over England with Falklands bannerOpens in new window ]