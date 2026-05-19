Ryanair says it will cut its air fares this summer to generate demand from consumer cautious about travelling abroad amid the Middle East conflict. Photograph: Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images

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In what might be the clearest signal yet of the impact of AI on the Irish jobs market, almost half of Irish employers have reduced the number of entry and graduate-level roles available in their organisation this year, a new survey has found. Ian Curran has the details.

How much can you earn tax-free from a home in your garden? Fiona Reddan examines the new modular homes scheme to see if it’s as good as some make it out to be. If you’d like to read more about the issues that affect your finances, try signing up to On the Money, the weekly newsletter from our personal finance team, which will be issued every Friday to Irish Times subscribers.

In our Q&A, a reader relays how her sister has moved back in with their widower father and is worried that this could cause an issue when he dies as he has left instructions in his will for the house to be sold with the proceeds distributed equally among his five children. Dominic Coyle offers a view on this tricky family issue.

Consumers are cautious about travelling abroad on holiday given the Middle East conflict, prompting Ryanair to trim its air fares this summer.

In his weekly media column, Hugh Linehan says questions remain about how RTÉ values the people who work for it following the furore last week around how Derek Mooney’s annual earnings were classified.

In what will be considered a win for employers, Bank of Ireland’s staff union has accepted a ruling that its workers must attend the office two days a week or eight days a month. Emmet Malone has the details.

In Me & My Money, sommelier Majken Bech-Bailey tells Tony Clayton-Lea that she is a “massive fan of Female Invest, which is such a great platform to learn how to invest”.

Will the AI jobs apocalypse have a silver lining? Cantillon offers a view.

Belfast Harbour is to receive a £1.3 billion investment over the next 25 years to expand its facilities to handle more trade. Conor Healy reports.