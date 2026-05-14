Warning over rising national debt and a new legal Q&A column for readers

Ireland's national debt is rising as is the cost to taxpayers of servicing it. Photograph: iStock

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Ireland’s national debt, which was only €30 billion when the National Treasury Management Agency was formed 35 years ago could hit a quarter of a trillion euro by the 2030, the agency’s head will tell the Committee of Public Accounts today – and the days of the State borrowing cheaply are now over. Martin Wall has the details.

It comes as AIB chief economist David McNamara says inflation this year could hit 7 per cent if the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz continues. He speaks to Eoin Burke-Kennedy.

Meanwhile, in what is some better news in relative terms, the rate of house price growth fell in March to 6.5 per cent – and to just 5.7 per cent in Dublin, its lowest in over two years. Colin Gleeson goes through the numbers.

Irish Life Health, Ireland’s third largest health insurer, has matched VHI in coming close to doubling its profits last year, writes Joe Brennan.

Emmet Ryan cautions that we are telling websites and potential fraudsters even more about ourselves than most of us realise. The problem is how little the average user is conscious of this and how it portrays the wider problems with their overall hygiene when it comes to online activity.

In our new legal Q&A, a reader asks what the best option for them is after they were left half a property along with a sibling.

A legal challenge to a shareholder vote on the €1.6 billion sale of PTSB to Austrian lender, Bawag, has failed to persuade the Commercial Court.

It comes as the banking industry group, Banking and Payments Federation Ireland, met Minister for Finance, Simon Harris on the proposed new flat-tax personal investment account scheme, which, it says, could see Irish households invest up to €7 billion in year one. Joe Brennan reports.

In Cantillon, we assess the challenge facing Pater Jackson, the chief executive at Paddy Power parent, Flutter, as the share price continues to tank over concerns about its performance in the key US market.

And we also examine whether the slowdown in the rate of house price growth heralds a more fundamental change in the dynamics of Ireland’s housing market.

Meta’s “smart glasses” which allow users to surreptitiously video what is in front of them are generally assessed as creepy, but to the visually impaired, they offer much valued increased independence.

Finally, in this week’s Inside Business podcast, economist John FitzGerald joins host Ciarán Hancock and Cliff Taylor of The Irish Times to discuss how high oil prices could rise in the current Gulf crisis and the implications for Irish householders and businesses.

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