Profits drop at firm behind Quirke casino business

The comany's flagship outlet is the Carlton Casino – formerly Dr Quirkey’s Good Time Emporium. Photograph: iStock

Pretax profits at the Dublin casino business established by the late Richard Quirke last year dropped 45 per cent to €4.5 million.

New consolidated accounts filed by Carlton Entertainment Property Holdings Ltd show it recorded the drop in profits even as revenues increased 16 per cent to €14.75 million in the 12 months to the end of June.

Founding shareholder Quirke died on October 5th 2024. The directors say his “contribution to the development and success of the business is immeasurable”.

The former garda opened Dr Quirkey’s Good Time Emporium on Dublin’s O’Connell Street in 1976 and the renamed Carlton Entertainment business is today run by his daughter, Debbie Lawrence. Its flagship outlet is the Carlton Casino – formerly Dr Quirkey’s Good Time Emporium.

A note attached to the accounts states €145,678 is recoverable by the group from Quirke’s estate.

Profits decreased in 2025 as the group benefited from a non-cash €3.99 million gain in 2024 that did not reoccur in 2025 arising from the reversal of an asset impairment.

The group changed its name from Dublin Pool and Juke Box Company Ltd in May 2025. It incurred corporation tax charge of €589,667.

Last year, the group paid out more than €7.5 million for asset purchases. It sold assets worth €1.1 million as well as gaining €750,000 from offloading investment properties.

“The company continues to pursue growth and efficiency strategies through reviewing acquisition opportunities, managing significant transformative projects and securing new business with new and existing customers,” the directors said in the accounts.

Shareholder funds totalled €33.79 million at the end of last June as accumulated profits amounted to €30.54 million.

Cash funds decreased from €5.43 million to €4.2 million.

The profits for 2025 were also hit with a loss of €565,113 on the disposal of tangible assets and by a hike in directors’ pay from €993,039 to €1.55m.

Five directors served during the year.

Numbers employed by the business remained at 95. Staff costs increased from €5.26 million to €5.76 million due mainly to the increase in directors’ pay.