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A special savings scheme the Government plans to unveil on budget day could poke another hole in the Irish tax bucket that will benefit the wealthy at the expense of the State coffers, two economists will tell an Oireachtas committee today. Ian Curran reports.

Waste company Panda has announced a 97 cent fuel surcharge on customers, citing the increased cost of fuel. But is it justified? John McManus peers into the murky world of unregulated domestic waste charges.

The Frascati Centre in Blackrock is back on the market having failed to sell for around €100 million three years ago. Having undergone a major renovation since then, the south Dublin mall is now back on the market seeking offers of around €80 million, writes Ronald Quinlan.

Recent research shows that many adults in Ireland have significant knowledge gaps when it comes to money. Fewer than six in 10 of us (57 per cent) meet the minimum OECD level of financial literacy. But what does financial literacy look like, how do you stack up, and why does it matter? Joanne Hunt investigates in Money Matters.

A worker left out of pocket incorrectly by his employer when he was made redundant last year wants to know if he is entitled to compensation. Jack White asks the experts in this week’s Work Q&A.

Meta platforms Instagram and Facebook are being investigated by Coimisiún na Meán to see if they have breached provisions of the Digital Services Act (DSA) by failing to provide information and transparent options with regard to content recommender feeds. Emmet Malone reports.

With more and more of the buildings on Dublin’s Grafton Street acquired by wealthy Irish families over recent years, the arrival of a prime investment at the junction of the State’s premier retail street and Nassau Street seeking around €3.4 million is expected to see competition from a number of parties. Ronald Quinlan reports.

Cushman & Wakefield has been instructed by JOM Investments, a company linked to the Cosgrave family, to find a buyer for Unit 2 at the Ivy Exchange on Parnell Street in Dublin city centre, which is currently occupied by Tesco. It is guiding at a price of €6.925 million.

Ireland’s services sector contracted in April for the first time in five years, according to the latest AIB purchasing managers index, amid what it describes as a “surge” in input cost inflation to its highest level in almost 3½ years, related to the US-Israeli war in Iran.

Finally, the chief executive of the R&A, one of the most powerful bodies in golf, has warned that the sport must be careful to ensure that prize money increases are sustainable, following inflationary pressures stirred by Saudi-backed LIV Golf. Mark Darbon, who has led the R&A since November 2024, warned that golf must take heed of the lessons of English rugby, where clubs became known for increasing wages for players beyond what revenues could support.

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