Business

CSG targets €150m in revenue with UK acquisition

Irish firm has announced deal to acquire UK-based distribution specialist Resource Chemicals

Kevin Quinn, chief executive of CSG. Photograph: Eamon Ward
Kevin Quinn, chief executive of CSG. Photograph: Eamon Ward
Ciara O'Brien
Wed May 06 2026 - 01:012 MIN READ

Irish-owned Chemical Solutions Group (CSG) has acquired a UK-based distribution specialist, Resource Chemicals, for an undisclosed sum, as the company targets €150 million in revenues by the end of the decade.

The would represent a 50 per cent increase on the company’s current annualised group revenues of about €100 million.

The latest deal is a step in CSG’s plans to build its presence in the UK, building a stronger platform through investment and acquisitions.

CSG is targeting areas that build supply resilience, technical capability and customer service across industrial, water and environmental markets.

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Resource Chemicals is an established UK operator with €29 million in sales. It will bring local market knowledge and technical service with scale, purchasing strength and continuity of supply, CSG said.

Nicola Bradley, managing director of Resource Chemicals, described the deal as an “exciting next chapter” for the company. “Becoming part of the group gives us the scale and support to grow the business further, while maintaining the relationships and standards that our customers rely on,” she said.

It is the second acquisition for CSG, following a deal in January that saw it announce its intention to acquire Cork-based wastewater and effluent treatment chemicals firm Celtic Water Care Solutions. The deal is awaiting clearance by the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission.

It has also invested in its UK business through GI Chemical Solutions and its base at Immingham, and has implemented a multimillion euro investment at its Shannon and Foynes operations.

“In 2025, we launched a distribution hub in the UK specialising in bulk chemicals, namely caustic, through our GI Chemicals brand. This was always a first step, and our long-term ambition is to build a meaningful presence in the UK and to continue to expand across Ireland, offering customers a full suite of services and products,” CSG chief executive Kevin Quinn said.

“Resource Chemicals is a well-respected brand in the UK market and by working together we can deliver on the significant opportunity for our solutions within the UK. Their product portfolio dovetails very well with CSG and they are active in our target segments – water, environment and hygiene.”

CSG’s business includes Chemifloc, GI Chemicals Ireland, GI Chemical Solutions UK and Chemilab. It employs 100 people across the group.

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Ciara O'Brien

Ciara O'Brien

Ciara O'Brien is an Irish Times business and technology journalist
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