Ryanair traffic rises 5% in April

Passenger traffic at Ryanair grew 5 per cent in April, the airline said, maintaining its growth rate from March.

In total, the airline carried 19.3 million passengers, up from 18.3 million a year earlier. It operated more than 108,000 flights last month, with a load factor - a measure of how full flights are - steady at 93 per cent.

On a rolling 12-month basis, Ryanair saw total passenger numbers in the year to the end of April rise by 4 per cent to 209.3 million. Load factor for the 12-month period was 94 per cent.

But the airline has also cut almost one in 10 planned summer 2026 flights from Dublin Airport, and plans to close its operating base ‌in Berlin, reducing its flights to and from ​Germany’s capital by 50 per cent in its winter schedule.

The Dublin cuts are in response to a failure to remove the passenger cap that limits the airport to 32 million passengers per year, Ryanair said.

There have been fears that airlines will be forced to reduce flights due to the squeeze on jet fuel supplies caused by the ongoing conflict between the US and Iran that has choked the Strait of Hormuz.

The decision to close the Berlin base is being blamed on higher fees and taxes. The seven Berlin-based aircraft will be ​relocated to airports in other European countries, the airline said.