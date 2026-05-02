BusinessCantillon

Prepay Power price hike likely to be only the start

Wave of price hikes seems inevitable, given jump in oil prices

Cantillon's picture
Cantillon
Sat May 02 2026 - 06:002 MIN READ
More electricity bills are set to increase. Photograph: iStock
More electricity bills are set to increase. Photograph: iStock

The news that Prepay Power is to hike the price of its electricity and gas by an annual average of about €170 is as unsurprising as it is depressing.

Almost as soon as the US and Israel launched their attack on Iran at the end of February, energy price hikes much closer to home became inevitable, and while Prepay Power’s 180,000 electricity customers and its 60,000 gas customers will be the first to feel the pain, they will most certainly not be the last.

The price of oil on global markets soared to its highest level since 2022 this week, with a barrel of crude now about 50 per cent more expensive than it was before the conflict started, while wholesale gas prices have jumped by a similar margin.

Irish consumers will end up paying the price sooner rather than later, just as they have already been paying the price on fuel forecourts and when it comes to home heating oil.

READ MORE

Top tips to make your household finances go further amid soaring energy prices

Bank of Ireland sees little change in £374m UK motor finance commission charge

Tim Cook takes victory lap as Apple’s financial results soar past Wall Street expectations

LinkedIn Ireland’s big dividend and tax payments, and retailer Rathwood’s woes

It is to PrePay Power’s credit that the increase is its first in more than three years – when other companies were upping their prices last winter by between 10 and 15 per cent, it kept its powder dry. So too did its sister company Yuno Energy, while Electric Ireland also announced a “price freeze” for the winter months just gone.

It seems likely – if not inevitable - that Electric Ireland will follow PrePay’s lead in the days ahead, with its 1.1 million customers facing a price increase.

While it is too soon to say by how much, anything less than 10 per cent might be considered, if not a win, then at least moderately acceptable in the current geopolitical climate.

That is not to say it will be welcome. A 10 per cent hike in the cost of domestic energy will add more than €300 to a typical household’s bills, and that is an after-tax figure, with many having to earn €600 to cover the cost.

That might not be the end of it, either. All the other companies will be under pressure to increase their prices too, and before the cold and dark days of winter return we might well see multiple price-increase announcements which will be nothing but bad news for consumers and the wider economy.

  • From maternity leave to remote working: Submit your work-related questions here

  • Listen to Inside Business podcast for a look at business and economics from an Irish perspective

  • Sign up to the Business Today newsletter for the latest new and commentary in your inbox

Business Today

Business Today

Get the latest business news and commentary from our expert business team in your inbox every weekday morning