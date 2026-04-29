Allianz’s healthy dividends from Irish insurance, and how bridging finance works

The Irish arm of German insurer Allianz has paid out dividends of more than €400m since the pandemic. Photograph: Charles Platiau/Reuters

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Allianz Ireland plans to pay an €81 million dividend to its immediate parent within the wider German group after its insurance underwriting result rose against the wider Irish market trend. Joe Brennan has the details.

In our weekly Money Matters slot, Joanne Hunt looks at whether a bridging loan could take the pain out of buying your next home.

As we struggle with rising energy prices due to our dependence on fuel imports, John McManus argues that offshore wind farms should be designated as critical infrastructure to speed up their construction.

More first-time buyers drew down mortgages in the first quarter of this year than in any corresponding quarter since the Celtic Tiger era in 2007, new data from the banks shows. Colin Gleeson has the details.

In commercial property, Ronald Quinlan has details on an office block on the banks of the Grand Canal in Dublin 6 that has been put up for sale by the Construction Industry Federation for €16 million, a 30 per cent discount on what it tried to sell it for in 2021.

Ronald also reports on plans by investment and stockbroking firm Cantor Fitzgerald to relocate its Dublin headquarters from its current home at 23 St Stephen’s Green to nearby South Frederick Street.

Irish businessman Ronnie Delany, a long-time associate of developer Paddy McKillen, who is suing the Qatari Royal family, owners of the Maybourne luxury hotels group, for alleged defamation and conspiracy, cannot have his actions heard in Ireland, the High Court has ruled.

Carbery Group, the west Cork-based global cheese and whey producer, added €3 million to a rainy-day fund for its suppliers in 2025 as global milk prices began to tumble in the second half of the year. Ian Curran reports on its annual results.

Stranded office assets are already a reality in Dublin, and some cannot be let at any rent level, writes Orla Coyle, a director and head of ESG at Savills Ireland.

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