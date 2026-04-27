Builder McAleer and Rushe grows profit before tax by 37%

Martin Magee (left), managing partner of McAleer and Rushe and GAA president Jarlath Burns turn the sod on the new hotel development adjacent to GAA Headquarters.

Co Tyrone-based builder McAleer and Rushe grew its profit before tax by 37 per cent to £22 million (€25.4 million) last year, the group has said.

The company, which employs 384 people across offices in Cookstown, Belfast, Dublin and London, is focused on commercial office, residential, student accommodation and hotel projects.

The company has built a number of hotels for Dalata, which is Ireland’s biggest hotel operator, over the years.

The group said it enjoyed “another year of strong growth” with record turnover of £627.7 million for 2025, representing a 27 per cent year on year increase.

The company said the growth in its profit before tax reflected its “disciplined approach to project selection and exemplary operational delivery”.

“The results highlight the strength of McAleer and Rushe’s long-standing client relationships and sustained demand across its core sectors, including residential, hotel, office and mixed‑use development.”

Kerry Group CEO on the impact of Middle East conflict, AI and drive to keep bread fresher for longer Listen | 47:36

Throughout 2025, McAleer and Rushe secured a series of contract wins that further strengthened its market position and provided strong momentum heading into 2026.

These include a £52 million office development in West London, a £95m million purpose-built student accommodation scheme in Birmingham, a £110 million residential scheme in Greenwich, and three further contracts across Glasgow and Edinburgh.

The year also marked a significant milestone for the business in London, with the completion of the extension and refurbishment of its headquarters at Drury Lane, Covent Garden.

The redevelopment has transformed the building into a modern, energy-efficient Grade A office space that the company said highlights its long-term commitment to the city of London.

McAleer & Rushe chief executive Eamonn Laverty said the results “reflect a year of strong operational performance and disciplined growth, with record turnover and a significant increase in profit before tax”.

“The quality of our pipeline and the strong relationships we have built with our clients and partners have been central to this performance,” he added.

McAleer and Rushe has also confirmed a strong start to 2026, with £800 million in secured contracts, £250 million as preferred contractor, and £600 million in purpose-built student accommodation projects which are expected to commence on site in 2027.

“With a robust order book, a healthy pipeline of opportunities and new appointments to the board to support its growth, the company is well placed to continue its positive trajectory in 2026 and beyond,” the group said.

A privately owned business, McAleer and Rushe is one of the UK’s leading design and build construction companies with over 50 years of experience.

Based in Cookstown, the company has an established track record on the completion of major projects within the hotel, residential, offices and student accommodation sectors throughout Britain and Ireland.

One notable project secured by McAleer and Rushe in recent years was the new £40 million Maldron Hotel at Croke Park, which will be run by Dalata.

The modern 200-bedroom hotel will accommodate a business centre with five meeting rooms, a gym, and a bar and restaurant facilities. It is expected to open to the public this year.