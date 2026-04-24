Tyndall National Institute targets 10 new spin-outs by 2030

Professor William Scanlon, chief executive of Tyndall National Institute, said the five-year strategy will "power the next generation" of semiconductor innovation in Ireland. Photograph: Germac.ie

Tyndall National Institute (TNI), the technology research centre headquartered in Cork City, wants to spin out 10 new indigenous companies over the next five years and grow its staff headcount by 30 per cent.

The targets are detailed in TNI’s new five-year strategy, which will be unveiled on Saturday at an event attended by Taoiseach Micheál Martin.

The institute says it plans to significantly scale its “economic and societal impact”, growing annual income to more than €80 million and expanding its workforce to more than 750.

TNI wants to spin out 10 indigenous tech companies by 2030 and help more than 30 businesses secure scale-up funding.

Semiconductors are a key component of the strategy.

“Tyndall will prioritise the advancement of sustainable semiconductor and semiconductor-enabled technologies to levels of maturity that enable effective transfer to industry, including start-ups and scaling small and medium-sized enterprises,” according to the document.

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“Tyndall 2030 demonstrates that Ireland knows where it wants to be and, crucially, how to get there,” said Taoiseach Micheál Martin in a statement.

“This strategy strengthens our global reputation as a hub for innovation, ensuring we continue to attract investment, develop talent, and lead in shaping the technologies of tomorrow.

“Tyndall, along with Ireland’s national semiconductor strategy, Silicon Island, is ensuring that Ireland remains a global leader in the technologies that underpin everything from climate action to AI data centres.”

Minister for Research, Innovation and Science James Lawless, who is also attending the launch of the strategy, said: “Tyndall 2030 sets out an ambitious vision to strengthen Ireland’s research and innovation capability in the critical technologies that will shape our future.

“Building advanced skills and deep expertise is central to this ambition and is a core priority of my department.”

Professor William Scanlon, TNI chief executive, said: “The future of Tyndall lies in both the people we develop and the technologies we create. Working together to power the next generation of semiconductor innovation for applications across healthcare, agriculture, climate, and digital industries.”

Earlier this year, the Government revealed plans to double the size of its footprint in Cork over the next three years.

The €100 million investment is aimed at increasing the Republic’s capacity in semiconductors, artificial intelligence (AI), quantum and advanced manufacturing.