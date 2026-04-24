Airline schedules hit and what next for the dairy industry

Ryanair has sharply reduced its planned flights from Dublin for this summer.

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Aer Lingus Regional operator Emerald Airlines has delayed the launch of its peak summer flying schedule on the back of maintenance issues. Barry O’Halloran reports on the hold up.

Barry also reports that Ryanair has cut close to one in 10 planned summer 2026 flights from Dublin Airport as a consequence of Government failure to axe the 32 million a-year limit on passengers there.

High Court judge David Barniville last week struck down a Central Bank sanction blocking an investment fund manager from working in regulated financial services amid what he called “a series of significant and serious errors” in the bank’s investigation. Now the executive in question has given his side of the story to Joe Brennan. It’s well worth a read.

In the interview of the week, Finance Ireland founder and CEO Billy Kane tells Joe Brennan of his plans for the non-bank lender, and what really happened between his company, PTSB and Bawag.

The Irish banks have written to the European Commission calling on it to relax rules around bank capitalisation introduced after the financial crash so they can “unlock lending capacity” for households and businesses and “support economic growth”. Colin Gleeson reports.

We’re almost a decade beyond the Brexit vote, and the UK economy, as well as its politics, appears to be as aimless as it ever has been in the years since. Eoin Burke-Kennedy explores why in his column.

How heavy is the tax burden for people in Ireland, really? In Smart Money, Cliff Taylor unpacks the issue and arrives at an answer that may be surprising.

In Agenda, Ian Curran looks at the dairy industry and why insiders believe consolidation is inevitable as a defensive action against stagnating milk supply, rising costs and a declining number of farms.

The ability of Irish employers to attract and retain international talent is being put at risk by the growing perception that tensions around issues of race have increased in recent years, an Ibec employment law conference has been told. Emmet Malone has the story.

A publican’s petition for the winding up of the company behind McGrattan’s pub in Dublin is an abuse of the court process, a debt servicing firm has told the High Court. Ellen O’Riordan was in court.

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