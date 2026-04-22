Psychological illness most common cause in income protection claims surge at Aviva

New income protection claims increased by 32 per cent last year with psychological illness the most common cause, accounting for more than a quarter of claims, new data from Aviva Life and Pensions Ireland shows.

Aviva paid €125.6 million in protection claims to more than 2,900 customers in 2025, according to its latest claims data covering income protection, life insurance and specified illness policies.

Income protection accounted for the largest share of customers receiving claims payments in 2025, with €54.6 million paid to approximately 2,300 customers. In total, 92 per cent of income protection claims were paid during the year.

New income protection claims increased by 32 per cent compared to 2024. Aviva said the increase reflected both a growing number of people unable to work due to illness or injury, and the planned expansion of its income protection customer base during 2025.

The average income protection claim lasted 7.8 years, up from around 7.5 years in 2024, which the company said highlighted “the long-term financial impact illness or injury can have on working lives”.

More than half (55 per cent) of income protection claims remained in payment for more than five years. “Reflecting the long-term nature of many claims, the longest active income protection claim has now been in payment for 34 years,” it said.

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Psychological illness was the most common cause for income protection claims overall, accounting for 26 per cent of claims.

While psychological illness remains the most common cause of income protection claims, accounting for 26 per cent of claims, the proportion fell by 4 per cent compared with 2024.

The next most common causes were orthopaedic conditions (25 per cent) and cancer (21 per cent).

Men were more likely to claim for orthopaedic conditions, which accounted for 30 per cent of male income protection claims, compared with 22 per cent among women.

Cancer was a more common cause of claims among women, making up 23 per cent of female claims, compared with 17 per cent for men.

Aviva paid €59.4 million in life insurance and terminal illness claims to 463 customers during 2025. Almost all life insurance claims (97 per cent) were paid during the year. The largest individual life claim paid totalled €6.35 million.

Cancer remained the most common cause of life insurance claims, followed by cardiac, respiratory, stroke and neurological conditions.

Aviva paid specified illness claims to 151 customers, with total payouts of €11.6 million. The acceptance rate for specified illness claims increased to 87 per cent, up from 82 per cent in 2025. The largest specified illness claim paid was €500,000.

Cancer accounted for 67 per cent of all specified illness claims, with cardiac conditions (16 per cent) and stroke (6 per cent) accounting for most remaining claims.