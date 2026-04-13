Aviva reports 65% jump in property-related claims on back of Storm Éowyn

Aviva said Storm Éowyn and settlements linked to Storm Darragh in 2024 drove a 65 per cent increase in property-related claims. Photograph: Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Aviva Insurance Ireland was forced to pay out €340 million in general insurance claims in 2025, a 24 per cent increase on the previous year, after Storm Éowyn caused extensive damage to homes and businesses across the State.

The insurer said Storm Éowyn and settlements linked to Storm Darragh in 2024 drove a 65 per cent increase in property-related claims.

“The jump in property claims reflects the severity of Storm Éowyn, which caused widespread damage to homes and businesses across Ireland, as well as the settlement of Storm Darragh claims (from December 2024) during 2025,” it said.

It also noted that while weather-related events were a major factor, broader cost pressures also contributed across key claims categories.

Motor damage payments increased by 23 per cent in 2025. Combined with the 13 per cent increase in 2024, this means repair and write off costs are now 39 per cent higher than in 2023, it said.

“Rising costs for vehicle parts, repair labour, paint and on-board technology drive higher repair costs across the market,” it said.

“These pressures are compounded by delays, a shortage of skilled repairers, EV repair complexity and increased collision volumes,” it said while noting elevated claims volumes have persisted into 2026.

The company said spending on injury claims last year was broadly in line with 2024.

However, litigation levels remain high, with just 50 per cent of Injuries Resolution Board (IRB) assessments accepted in 2025.

“This means a significant proportion of claimants pursued their cases through the courts, resulting in longer settlement times and higher legal costs,” it said.

Aviva noted that, as shown in the National Claims Information Database (NCID), savings delivered under the Personal Injuries Guidelines continue to be eroded by rising legal fees.

Lisa Dennehy, chief claims officer at Aviva Insurance Ireland said: “These figures demonstrate our commitment to supporting customers when things go wrong.”

“Our focus is on delivering a fair and timely resolution of claims. Our claims team is supported by a nationwide network of motor repairers and property loss adjusters who provide an excellent service to our customers,” she said.

In its latest report, Aviva Ireland also noted that insurance fraud continued to add unnecessary costs for honest policyholders and remains a key focus for the business.

It said it was investing “in specialist expertise, enhanced fraud detection technology, and closer collaboration with law enforcement” while welcoming what it described as the proactive stance taken by the courts and An Garda Síochána.

“Despite Aviva submitting 100 criminal disclosures to An Garda Síochána in 2025, limitations on data sharing restrict the industry’s ability to identify patterns, detect repeat offenders, and accurately assess the scale of fraud,” Dennehy said.

“Relying solely on Gardaí to connect information across multiple insurers does not lead to optimal outcomes, and fraudulent activity remains undetected for longer than necessary,” she said.