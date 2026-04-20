Irish cement industry is convinced fossil fuel usage can be cut by 90% over next 15 years

Cement Manufacturers Ireland is calling on the Government, waste authorities, and academic institutions to solve issues and secure the future of solid recovered fuel in the State. Photograph: Getty Images

The Republic’s cement industry believes it can cut its fossil fuel usage by 90 per cent over the next 15 years as it moves to a lower-carbon fuel for use in its kilns.

Commissioned by Cement Manufacturers Ireland (CMI), the Ibec lobby group that represents the industry, a new report indicates that the Irish industry used about 325,000 tonnes of solid recovered fuel (SRF) in 2024.

SRF is a dry blend of plastics, paper, cardboard and textile fragments, which arise once recycling of waste materials through mechanical and biological treatment has been completed.

The report, which was compiled by consultancy firm SLR, states that the Republic’s four cement kilns use solid recovered fuel, sourced primarily from commercial residual waste.

Sean Scott, local authority waste programme co-ordinator at the Local Government Management Agency, said the cement industry in the Republic accounts for 22 per cent of residual waste treatment through the recovery of solid recovered fuel from waste.

The Republic can produce about 430,000 tonnes of the fuel, largely through two of the State’s largest waste management companies, Beauparc/Panda and Thornton’s, which account for 70 per cent of the market, according to the report. But the industry believes that SRF production could rise to 860,000 tonnes here with the right investment and regulatory approvals.

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However, it also warns that some of the Government’s and EU’s recycling targets could significantly reduce the availability of non-recyclable packaging that is used to produce SRF.

SRF demand is also linked to cement production, and any downturn in the industry could negatively affect demand and supply dynamics for producers of the fuel, the report warned.

Cement Manufacturers Ireland called on the Government, waste authorities, and academic institutions to work together to solve these issues.

“The use of SRF contributes to reduced fossil fuel consumption, diverts waste from landfills, lowers greenhouse gas emissions, and supports Ireland’s broader circular economy initiatives,” said CMI chairman David O’Brien.

“To secure SRF as a sustainable long-term solution for Ireland’s cement sector, co-ordinated efforts are essential among government entities, the waste industry, cement manufacturers, and academic institutions. Addressing legislative challenges, market fluctuations, and operational risks will be critical for the future success of SRF in decarbonising the cement industry.”