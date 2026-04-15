Cairn Homes applies to build 715 homes in west Dublin

The scheme, which fronts onto McKee Avenue and Jamestown Road, is made up of 703 units and 12 townhouses with the apartments made up of 376 two beds, 320 one beds and seven three beds.

Cairn Homes has lodged plans for a €372 million, 715 home scheme at Jamestown Business Park in Finglas, west Dublin.

The Large Scale Residential Development (LRD) consists of 15 buildings with one nine storeys tall. The developers have put an indicative price tag of €73.9 million on the sale of 142 units to Dublin City Council for social housing, equating to an average unit price of €520,894. The council and Cairn will agree a final price after planning permission has been given.

The plans come after the adoption of the Jamestown Masterplan which aims to provide 3,500 to 3,800 homes to accommodate up to 8,000 people and a Finglas Luas stop due to open between 2028 and 2032.

In a planning report, McGill Planning state that overall, “the proposal represents a high-quality, sustainable and policy-compliant development that will make a significant contribution to housing delivery and the regeneration of Finglas”.

The scheme, which fronts on to McKee Avenue and Jamestown Road, is made up of 703 units and 12 town houses with the apartments made up of 376 two beds, 320 one beds and seven three beds.

Along with the 715 new homes, the application also includes retail, community and cultural uses, a childcare facility, and significant public and communal open space.

The site is 400 metres north of Finglas village. Development requires the demolition of four existing industrial structures to facilitate the master plan layout.

The application is made on behalf of Cairn Homes Properties Ltd, Finglas Regen Ltd and Finglas McKee Property Developments Ltd

Architects for the scheme, O’Mahony Pike, said that “the proposed scheme will regenerate 3.75 hectares of strategically placed low intensity industrial lands and deliver a sustainable, mixed use neighbourhood with a focus on new homes, creating new and supporting existing jobs, complimented with high quality community amenities and open spaces”.

The firm’s architectural design statement claims that “as an initial phase on the Jamestown lands it is an exemplar in urban design led planning which is underpinned by sustainable mobility, green infrastructure and sustainable urban drainage which addresses climate change adaptation”.

The planning report by McGill Planning adds that “the proposed development is designed as a contemporary, high-quality urban neighbourhood that aligns with the Jamestown Masterplan, integrating a mix of residential, commercial, and community uses”.