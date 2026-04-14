High Irish electricity prices and how to invest in property

Irish electricity prices are among the highest in Europe, according to a report from the ESRI.

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Irish electricity prices are among the highest in Europe, according to a report from the ESRI, which partly blames dependence on natural gas and rising network charges. Barry O’Halloran has the details.

In the latest leg of her investment series, Fiona Reddan looks at how to invest in property. If you’d like to read more about the issues that affect your finances, try signing up to On the Money, the weekly newsletter from our personal finance team, which will be issued every Friday to Irish Times subscribers.

In our Q&A, a reader’s daughter is working in London and they wonder if some of her inheritance can be gifted tax-free while she is living abroad. Dominic Coyle offers a view.

In his weekly media column, Hugh Linehan says Viktor Orbán stifled the press in Hungary and cultivated media friends abroad, including some in Ireland.

Wholesale electricity prices in Ireland jumped by 19 per cent last month on foot of the US-Israel attack on Iran, new figures show. Eoin Burke-Kennedy reports.

The latest top 10 list of companies most complained about to the CCPC consumer watchdog is largely a line-up of the usual suspects, with one surprise addition this year, writes Cantillon.

Cantillon also offers a view on how Apple has been responsible for the surge in recent years in first-quarter corporation tax here.

House building registered a sharp increase last month, with the rate of growth hitting a one-year high even as higher fuel costs intensified inflationary pressures, according to a new report from AIB. Colin Gleeson has the details.

The Irish arm of Britain’s largest mutual life and pensions group, Royal London, reported a 64 per cent jump in new business last year, largely driven by sales of its pension products, which more than doubled after it began offering personal retirement savings accounts. Ian Curran has the details.

State company Gas Networks Ireland plans to invest €50 million in boosting part of its system to guarantee supplies in extreme weather and avoid the risk of bottlenecks. Barry O’Halloran reports.