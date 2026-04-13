Irish and global firms struggling to profit from artificial intelligence, says PwC

Irish businesses lag behind global peers where AI implementation and benefits are concerned, says David Lee of PwC Ireland. Photograph: iStock

Irish companies are lagging behind their global peers when it comes to adopting artificial intelligence (AI) and to generating economic returns from the technology’s usage, research from PwC has indicated.

Only a small proportion of companies in Ireland and across the globe are truly profiting from AI adoption, revealing a “stark and widening divide” between businesses, said PWC’s global survey of more than 1,200 senior executives, including ones based in the Republic.

Just 17 per cent of Irish chief executives say AI has delivered increased revenues in the past 12 months, well behind their global peers, 29 per cent of whom said the same.

Almost a quarter of Irish respondents said AI had delivered cost reductions in the past 12 months, also behind the 26 per cent of global executives who say the technology had helped trim expenses.

“Based on our previous studies, Irish companies do somewhat lag global peers where AI implementation and benefits are concerned,” said David Lee, PwC Ireland chief technology officer.

He said although there was widespread experimentation with AI in Ireland, PwC’s 2026 Irish CEO survey revealed fewer Irish CEOs – at 8 per cent – reported AI application across a range of business areas compared to global counterparts at 18 per cent.

“Some of the benefits from AI are also taking longer to come through, compared to global peers, with Irish organisations,” he said.

At a global level, PwC said the research made clear that a small group of companies were pulling “sharply ahead” in the race to turn AI adoption into profits.

Almost 75 per cent of AI’s economic value was captured by just one-fifth of companies, revealing a “stark and widening divide” between AI leaders and most businesses, which were stuck in “pilot mode”.

Lee said: “Many companies are busy rolling out AI pilots, but only a minority are converting that activity into measurable financial returns.

“The leaders stand out because they point AI at growth, not just cost reduction, and back that ambition with the foundations that make AI scalable and reliable.”

Last week, the Economic & Social Research Institute (ESRI) and the Department of Finance published a report highlighting the severe impact that the AI revolution could have on the Irish economy.

AI could affect up to 7 per cent of all jobs in the State in the short to medium term, according to a central scenario outlined in the research. Many of those job losses would be at the top end of the economy, the ESRI and the department said.

Several multinationals have already reported improved efficiency from AI when cutting staff around the world. Dublin-based management consulting firm Accenture has also said it would “exit” staff who cannot be retrained for using AI in day-to-day business.