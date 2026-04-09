Recent fuel price increases ‘not in breach of any law’, consumer watchdog finds

Vehicles take part on the third day of a national fuel protest in O'Connell St, Dublin. Photograph: Bairbre Holmes/PA Wire

Price increases in the home heating oil and road fuel markets in recent weeks have not been “in breach of any law”, an investigation by the consumer watchdog has found.

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) has published a report following significant price increases and calls from Government representatives to the public to notify it of high fuel prices and price gouging.

“This is in the context of conflict in the Middle East and the resultant impacts on international commodity markets,” the watchdog said in a statement on Thursday.

It said price hikes were driven by significant increases in international wholesale costs rather than competition issues.

The CCPC has published details of more than 900 complaints received from consumers from the week of March 2nd.

[ Heating oil prices increase by more than 50 per cent in Ireland in less than a weekOpens in new window ]

While fewer than 5 per cent of complaints reported consumer protection issues with home heating oil suppliers, the CCPC found the vast majority articulated “high levels of distress and frustration at very sudden and significant price rises across essential fuel products”.

CCPC chairman Brian McHugh said: “The distress and concern we heard from consumers was very real. A large number of consumers suspected that recent price increases were illegal and motivated in significant part to increase profits.

“However, while we have identified a small number of questionable consumer protection practices, we have not seen price increases that are in breach of any law. Ireland is an open market economy where businesses are free to set their own prices for goods and services.”

The CCPC report sets out a markets analysis informed by previous research, a large number of merger investigations in road fuels and home heating markets, and a review of published profit margins. The analysis found that these markets are “reasonably competitive”.

The CCPC examined wholesale costs in these markets and confirmed “stark increases” in prices across relevant markets. The CCPC also compared movements in wholesale prices to retail prices and considered international comparisons of retail fuel prices.

“Taken together, the examination of wholesale prices, retail prices and the review of the home heating oil and road fuel markets indicate that the price increases seen in recent weeks were not driven by competition issues, but rather by significant increases in international wholesale costs,” it said.

“The CCPC is very familiar with the road fuel and home heating oil markets in Ireland, and we know these markets are relatively competitive,” said McHugh.

“We have examined the wholesale price increases across international markets in recent weeks.

“And, while we cannot rule out that individual companies may have benefited from price increases, overall, the very high price increases we are seeing nationally across both the home heating oil and road fuel markets are driven by increases in wholesale costs.”

Controlling prices in competitive markets is outside the scope of competition and consumer protection law. “As a result, complaints relating solely to price increases would not constitute a breach of these laws,” the CCPC said.

However, in response to the consumer protection issues identified, the CCPC has written to the home heating oil industry to remind them of their consumer protection obligations under the law.

This includes the requirement to clearly explain to consumers how their prices are calculated. The CCPC said its investigators are engaging with consumers and companies to further examine “a small number of complaints”.

The watchdog said the number and nature of the complaints received “clearly demonstrate very high levels of worry and concern” among consumers.

“However, as the increased fuel prices are not due to competition issues in the market, there are no competition or consumer protection measures that can be taken to alleviate the impacts of high wholesale prices on consumers and businesses,” it said.