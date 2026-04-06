Michael Healy-Rae property business got €113,000 from State for housing Ukrainians last year

Minister of State Michael Healy-Rae's Roughty Properties has received €1.33 million since 2022 for accommodating Ukrainian refugees. Photograph: Alan Betson

A property business owned by Minister for State Michael Healy-Rae has received €1.33 million in State payments for accommodating Ukrainians fleeing the war with Russia since 2022.

New figures provided by the Department of Justice, Home Affairs and Migration show that the Minister for State at the Department of Agriculture’s business, Roughty Properties Ltd – trading as Rosemont House – received €113,480 for accommodating Ukrainians in 2025.

The business received €1.22 million in the two years and three months before January 1st, 2025 for accommodating refugees from the country at its Tralee address.

Recently filed accounts show that Roughty Properties Ltd recorded profits after tax of €241,244 in the 12 months to the end of May last year. That was 36 per cent down on the figure of €376,048 for the prior year.

The business had accumulated profits of €1.08 million at the end of May last.

In 2025, the Kerry TD was appointed as Minister of State with special responsibility for Forestry.

The €113,480 paid to Roughty Properties Ltd last year is a tiny fraction of the €425.49 million paid out to operators providing accommodation to Ukrainians under the Government’s International Protection Accommodation Service (Ipas) last year.

A spokeswoman for the Department of Justice, Home Affairs and Migration said that Roughty Properties, trading as Rosemont House, continued to provide accommodation services to the State in 2025 and remains under contract with the department to accommodate people fleeing Ukraine.

Responsibility for housing Ukrainian refugees moved from the Department of Integration to the Department of Justice during 2025. The spokeswoman said the €113,480 paid to Roughty Properties was the amount across both departments for the entirety of 2025.

The recently published Dáil Register of Interests shows that Healy-Rae remains the biggest landlord in the Dáil, owning 28 properties and parcels of land.

Separate accounts for Healy-Rae’s plant hire company, Roughty Plant Hire Ltd, show that accumulated profits there dipped by €27,737 to €781,172 in the 12 months to April 30th last.